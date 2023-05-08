My nuclear-war anxiety has returned.
It began in Tuscola, in 1957, when I was a whippersnapper. Tuscola had just been transformed by the nation’s post-war industrial boom — a large chemical plant had been built 3 miles to the west of town a few years earlier.
Locals had never seen anything like it before, thinking this had to be the biggest thing in the world since the construction of the Pyramids on the Nile. We were popping proud buttons.
In October of that same year, the Soviet Union was also popping proud buttons. They had just launched Sputnik, the world’s first orbiting space satellite, into outer space.
The launch created a national panic. We were engaged in a deadly “Cold War” with the Soviets at that time. Sputnik’s launch revealed the U.S. was behind it’s arch-enemy, revealing a “missile gap.”
The nuclear tension that gripped the nation at the time was magnified 100 fold in Tuscola once a local deep thinker began to cogitate about the relevant local variables in play.
It all unfolded at the doughnut shop, Tuscola’s intellectual hub. The deep thinker leaned over the table, looked left and right, as if being careful that his world-shaking revelation stayed at this table.
“Homer, just think about it: a major chemical complex on the edge of town; three huge gas pipelines snaking up from the oil fields of Texas and Oklahoma all the way to Ohio — you know, those huge 30-36-inch monsters — on the south edge of town; a major rail intersection handling Illinois Central, Union Pacific, MoPac and CSX; and that new Interstate 57 in the works on the East side of town. I hear (leaning in closer, almost whispering) we are the number one bomb site of the Soviets.”
YES! I thought to my young self, of course: TUSCOLA IS THE CENTER OF THE CENTER, THE HUB OF AMERICA’S GREAT INDUSTRIAL WHEEL.
Dad just sipped his coffee, seemingly unaffected by
this harrowing news, and simply eyed the counter, noting that the cream-filled doughnuts were almost gone. I think he was more worried about a doughnut gap than a missile gap.
I, on the other hand, was cranked to the max, fretful about the possibility our Cold War would erupt into a nuclear Hot War, with Tuscola being ground zero.
My anxiety gave vent to unhealthy flights of youthful imagination. Every time I heard a Harley whine its way down Main Street, I imagined a Soviet MiG 17 flying low, strafing downtown, its three wing-mounted 23 mm cannons shredding the marquee of our beloved Strand theatre.
Late at night, as thunderstorms rumbled through, I imagined they were 170-ton Soviet big bombers known as the Bear, flying high overhead, dropping their 12-ton load of bombs on our huge chemical plant, destroying our rail lines, obliterating the drive-in theater, vaporizing all those beautiful young innocent kids hunkered down in their back seats.
And when jets flew overhead, painting white contrails against an azure blue summer sky, I saw Soviet missiles instead, arching lazily though the sky, high above the waving corn, vectoring down in a perfect parabola, down into the heart of American muscle. KAABBBOOOOOOMMMMM.
Years later, I saw a map of America’s many pipelines. The whole nation was gridded, with our three lines just a fraction of our natural-gas infrastructure. And I saw the footprint of our nation’s vast interstate highway systems and rail lines criss-crossing everywhere across America. Most distressing, I saw pictures of chemical plants like ours, scattered across the nation’s landscape.
Who knew? Certainly not a local yokel like me.
Happily, over time, my nuclear anxiety ebbed, as the thought of nuclear annihilation seemed increasingly improbable because of the reality of mutually assured destruction. Nuclear war would be madness, leaders proclaimed, and the world wasn’t mad. At least it didn’t use to be.
Sadly, today my old nuclear anxiety is mushrooming, as it increasingly appears the entire world has slipped its nut-axis.
I mean, Russia is openly threatening nuclear war. North Korea is nuclear saber-rattling, shooting missiles over Japan. Super-nuclear China — with a land mass bigger than the moons of Jupiter — risks WWIII over a tiny island the size of Chicken Bristle. And Iran’s getting the bomb? What’s the problem with these whackadoodle autocrats?
Speaking of mental illness, is it just me thinking that good, old-fashioned, ordinary, common sense, God-fearing people still alive in America could fit in a small van?
And just last night I heard the genius Elon Musk say that the world was really getting “weird” and “getting weird fast.” And this came from a really weird guy.
Exasperated, I channeled memories of my dad, wondering what he’d think of this modern madness. Were he still alive, I think he’d patiently listen to my lament, smile, then chuckle before saying “Son, let’s go grab some doughnuts before they’re gone. The world will probably be here tomorrow but the doughnuts surely will not.”