Nature rules in the end, have no doubt. It was a garden that Lee tended, mostly kale and Swiss chard, rows and rows of it. I watched her from the upstairs bathroom window, teasingly wolf-whistled down to her as she paraded in her coveralls.
Then she left the world, and I abandoned care.
The backyard is now as wild as a jungle, a wilderness. I have hewn winding paths through the honeysuckle and mulberries and poke weed. It is not much different from the rainforest of Chiapas, apart from the lack of howler monkeys, but equally noisy honking geese sometimes invade. On rare occasions, deer and foxes appear in the neighborhood.
Certainly, there is an abundance of raccoons and rabbits (with their darling babies) and squirrels and opossums (less cute) and snakes. The bird feeders are always busy.
Lest the city be concerned, these animals are pervasive in the entire neighborhood. In fact, the neighbors with lawns have more problems with groundhogs than I do.
Although it looks untended, I have cultivated and curated this green urban refuge over the years, just blocks from downtown Urbana. I uproot the burrs and thistles. One blinks and the weeds of heaven have become actual trees in need of a chainsaw.
Champaign tells a different story. I received a letter, a Notice of Public Nuisance, from the twin city regarding another property across town. This was a house with an actual lawn, but the city complained.
The problem: “The occurrence of vegetation in excess of eight (8) inches in height, on premise except for trees, shrubs, vines and vegetation allowed under the managed landscape plan permit.”
I mowed and lamented the loss.
In Urbana last spring, after I had been away in Campeche, Mexico, for three weeks, I returned to what had been the brown sticks and leaflessness of winter to find the lush green of summer had taken over, impassible, a tall and thick protective wall to provide cool shade for the house. Nature assumes control quickly.
There are still the hostas underlying, planted by Lee. There is the seemingly dead apricot tree that every three years or so decides to produce enough fruit for endless jams. There are the remains of the collapsed weeping willow where the children used to play. There is the mulberry that sends down purple berries on the lean-to shed built by my father.
There is the abandoned children’s playhouse that I had built, now woven with moss and vines. Now and then, I see a poison ivy vine needing to be uprooted. The yard is a hammock paradise.
Every other year or so, I tear down the ivy that grows on the side of the house. My friend Debby snorted when I told her this. “You wouldn’t want it to become overgrown,” she laughed.
There is an old tricycle, a metal chair crushed by a falling branch, pine trees planted 30 years ago, the remains of the coal chute on the house that was constructed in 1893, and the Boneyard behind it all.
This is my art installation, my environmental sculpture. It is not the same as Mayan ruins, but there is still the chance to explore what has disappeared, to sense the ghosts and atoms of history.
The neighborhood has been rezoned several times over the years. Recently, my lot-and-a-half, along with the adjoining two lots owned by the city, have been declared green space. There is no future for this house, it will never be gentrified or turned into apartments or businesses. It will become a park when the time comes.
I spread Lee’s ashes here. Fur and remains from her beloved pets were also placed here. With any luck, I would be buried here as well, put into a green bag without chemicals, to further the growth above ground.
My jungle is my plan to save the world. “Kill your lawn before your lawn kills you,” a recent science article in the New York Times explained. “Lawns are ruining our planet, wasting our time, and ruining our health.”
Lawns are the biggest crop in America, more than even corn. Most lawn grasses aren’t native to the United States. Lawns are the true invading species. In a world in desperate need of water, there is no excuse for sprinklers or lawnmowers. In wildness lies the salvation of the world.