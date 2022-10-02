At this point, I am not going to get much older than I already am. I have hit the inevitable plateau. I am old. For some reason, I have not grown more conservative as I have gotten older, despite the received wisdom that this is what happens as people age.
To explore what it means to be a conservative in today’s social and political situation, I observed a minuscule sample of two people: my sister who lives on a farm in Kansas and playwright David Mamet, a former liberal who a few years ago turned into one of his own characters, a foul-mouthed male who believes Trump was robbed.
Correct me if I am wrong. I am serious. At first glance, I rather assumed that conservatives were people who consider themselves better. Better by nationality. Better by religion. Better by race (without outright admitting it, even to themselves). Better by sexual orientation. Better by football team. Or anything else you want to name. The only thing conservatives want to improve in themselves is the size of their bank account, and that includes billionaires. They still want more.
The textbook definition says a conservative is a person favoring free enterprise, private ownership and socially traditional ideas, but those are debatable categories. What is a socially traditional idea? Traditions dating back to 1950? 1865? 1492?
I might like the traditional values of Haight-Ashbury circa 1966. Bring back the summer of love and untainted Owsley acid. Does that make me a conservative?
In my quest to see if I might ever qualify as a Fox News watcher, I discerned a list of things that typically define conservatives:
1) Sex. Conservatives are very concerned about sex, particularly the sex other people have. When my sister grudgingly admitted that God did indeed create gay people, she determined that God made gay people in order for them to remain celibate their whole lives. (She is confusing her sense of ickiness with sin, I think.) In an interview with Fox News, Mamet claimed that “teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”
2) Fetuses. This is sex, part two. Conservatives believe that fetuses are children. I simply do not. Immigrant children kidnapped from their families at the border are children. For conservatives, fetuses trump freedom every time.
3) Material possessions. Nice things. A new car. A lifetime supply of yarn (sister). Yachts. The illusory comfort of material property. True, material wealth was etched into the original draft of the Declaration of Independence. It said “Life, Liberty, and Property” before one of the founders thought “Pursuit of Happiness” was better ad-speak. Plus, other people also were considered property in those days.
4) Guns. The only good use of an assault rifle, to my mind, would be to decimate the goose population.
5) Bygone values. Mamet says he would like to conserve those things he grew up with: “the love of family, the love of the country, love of service, love of God, love of community.” I already love most of those things, too. Maybe there is hope for me. (Notably, Mamet does not mention the love of truth, something high up on my list in this era of alternative facts and conspiracy theories. Whatever happened to conservative John Wayne-style outrage at liars? Truth is a traditional value that should have been preserved and put on a pedestal with an eternal flame burning.)
6) Having an enemy. Conservatives seem to need someone to blame. My sister thinks that Black Lives Matter, which she observes only from thousands of miles away, is a rampaging mob of violence. Mamet believes “Arabs would like to kill all (Israelis)” and “there are famous dramatists and novelists whose works are full of antisemitic filth.”
To summarize, I have come to the conclusion that for conservatives, fear is the bottom line. Fear of losing stature. Fear of change. Fear of death. Fear of hell. Fear of differences.
I am just not at that place. I either did not inherit the fear gene or else had it burned out of me through adventurous experience. I have deep reserves of faith. Owning a gun would only make me fearful.
So, I guess conservatism is not for me, at least politically. My mind has not changed from the patterns already matured within me.
But does it really matter? Conservatives don’t really want or need recruits. If conservatives recruited everyone else, who would they have for an enemy to be superior to?