The fried calamari at The Great Jones Bar in New York’s Greenwich Village were so delicious, I ate every crumb. My friend Bernie, from his sophisticated Manhattanite perspective, said with a laugh, “So you’re a member of the Clean Plate Club.”
I’m from the Midwest. I generally stop short of licking my plate, but yes, it is something that was drilled into children of my generation. Cleaning your plate was a moral obligation.
I am in recovery from the Clean Plate Club. Eating everything on my plate serves no good purpose. One way or another, those last bites of food will go to waste or to your waist. Ultimately, it is just a manner of which particular disposal unit it goes down, in the kitchen or the bathroom.
I have friends so invested in the theory that leaving food on the plate is a sin, they insist on eating whatever other people at the table have left uneaten. You can’t take them anywhere.
Once one gets into the rhythm of throwing away food, it gets easier to be creative in the kitchen. How do capers taste with mashed potatoes? If I throw some ground goose meat and a dozen different vegetables in the Instant Pot, will it make a decent chowder? Is it inedible? Throw it away and start over. Go ahead and spill the milk.
But what about the hungry people in Champaign-Urbana and around the world? Eating all the food on your plate does not help them. You hear a lot about families with food insecurity these days, especially as grocery prices have jumped.
A year ago, working with a community-service group, I made regular visits to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, a warehouse of extra or outdated food from grocers and wholesale distributors. There are aisles and refrigerated storage space filled with eggs, milk, vegetables, maybe one slightly spotted apple in a bag of otherwise perfect Galas. Most of it will end up at a hog farm.
Obviously, the thing to do is get that food to hungry people. But the bureaucracy of doing so is stifling. By the time trucks are lined up and volunteers available and papers are signed to distribute it to those in need, it is usually too late.
I asked a worker at one church-operated food pantry in Urbana if they ever run out of food. Not that she could remember, she said, before asking me if I wanted to pray.
Mexico has a similar situation. Mexico News reports that each day, 50,000 tons of food are thrown away, and at the same time, approximately one Mexican dies of hunger. The food discarded includes fresh apples, pineapples, carrots, squash, fruit juice, milk, rice, beans, pasta, bread, pastries and cupcakes.
“Nearly 40 percent of the food produced is thrown away,” said Puebla Food Bank Director José Miguel Rojas Vértiz Bermúdez. “But even worse, on that same day, 50 million people endure hunger and malnutrition.”
But there is no need to succumb to doom and gloom and Noom. While there is no way to make the big picture totally fair, there are things you can do on an individual basis. If you happen to be in a place where people need food, by all means, give it to them.
There are these mini-food pantries popping up in boxes placed outside people’s homes in Urbana, a great idea. Give food to your neighbors for no reason. I gave a half-eaten KFC meal box to a shoe-shine man in Alameda Central Park in Mexico City. A nodding young guy in Chicago’s Union Station was begging for money, but was happy to finish my pizza. A street person asked for money while I ate at a street café. I gave him half of my plate. Thinking about it further, I should have just asked him to sit down and ordered him his own entire meal. Why not?
One can’t care about appearances or stand on ceremony. Maybe we can’t change the world, but we could help one person on our daily path. Remain open to the opportunities. As Mother Teresa said, “If I look at the mass, I will never act. If I look at the one, I will.”
As I wrote this, I made spiced baby potato balls in the air fryer. They were delicious. I threw half of them away. The more you do it, the easier it gets. However, there should be no such thing as an unfinished dessert, especially if it happens to be Amish strawberry-rhubarb pie.