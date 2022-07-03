I met Charlie in the Bronx borough of New York City in the 1970s. He was a naive kid with Mennonite missionary parents, and I was an aspiring theater critic crashing at their church. I took him to see “Let My People Come!” a sexual parody, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan — corrupting him, as he later jokingly put it.
We accidentally met 40 years later, not recognizing each other at first, and pieced together our old history. We became friends again, up until the 2016 election. He was adamantly opposed to Hillary Clinton and wanted a more progressive candidate. I warned him that he was flirting with disaster, and indeed, disaster is what happened.
But our relationship was strained beyond the breaking point, and he ghosted me. I haven’t been able to reach him since.
It is a common enough story in the internet age. We live in schizophrenic times, two separate countries. People are divided by politics and the pandemic. Families are broken. The political parties share no common ground.
All the internet arguing and trolling and redundant letters to the editor have become an echo chamber of self-interests, not good-faith discourse. Change is virtually impossible. Everyone has dug in.
My niece Ricky lives in San Francisco. A couple of years ago, they showed me around the city during the June Pride weekend. But suddenly, last year, old family business involving inheritance reared its head, and Ricky made demands on the estate of my late wife, their aunt, that were not in accordance with my wife’s wishes. Ricky now refuses to talk to any of my family.
My two sisters are evangelical Christians — dual-issue voters for the most part, against homosexuality and abortion. Their beliefs for years have been at odds with my own liberal Christian affiliation. We reached a point where we had nothing in common except our happy childhood and experiences. Those old stories make for stale conversation after a while, sharing the same old photos, memories and wistfulness. There was no future in our relationship, only a past.
It took my occasional therapist to convince me that it was OK to let these people go. I began to perceive it as if they were people who had passed away, the living dead of sorts. The goose was cooked.
After a period of grieving — that our relationship had run its course — I found myself joyful of what we once had shared. That history is better left alone, rather than trying to cobble together some sort of phony patchwork future of evasion, guarded speech, taboo topics and uncomfortable holiday meals with nothing to talk about, a Frankenstein’s monster of nostalgia.
There is no need for hate or rancor or bitterness. The love of the past contentedly can be left there.
It took me a long time to reach this conclusion. I hadn’t cared about their beliefs, per se, no matter how ardently I believed otherwise. Nothing I could say would convince them of the validity of evolution, for example. If they want to believe in talking snakes, that is basically their business.
But their votes were a different matter. They supported politicians who divided families at the border, who would criminalize and condemn LGBTQ+ people, who would prefer profits to stemming the destruction of the environment. I consider them guilty of these things, but I am no longer trying to stop the runaway train of their superstitions.
I can’t cure their illnesses or change their minds. We live in separate cities and states, which makes the separation more convenient.
No vows have been broken. Nothing has been renounced and no backs have been turned. It isn’t shunning or divorce. Time just caught up with us, as happens with all things.
We will probably see each other at funerals and acknowledge each other at a distance, like the ghost in the mirror, like the people on the beach at the end of Federico Fellini’s 1960 movie “La Dolce Vita.” Two sets of people, impossible to communicate with each other, impossible to understand, too far apart to reach.
Where there once was love, now there is the comfort of relief.