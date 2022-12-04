That whole “rage against the dying of the light” thing that Dylan Thomas wrote about ... how different is that from beating your head against the wall? It is an exercise in futility. The end for everyone is inevitable.
For Earth Day, April 21, the News-Gazette published a survey of scientists and climatologists, asking if they were optimistic or pessimistic. The overwhelming majority expressed optimism. Plant biology Professor Katy Heath said, “I am an optimist. I have two kids, 10 and 13, so I have to be.”
Most people are in that same situation. They force themselves to be optimistic because, to them, the end of humanity is unthinkable, even though countless other species and cultures have gone extinct before ours.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says we are “firmly on track toward an unlivable world.” This year, the rivers on the U.S. Southwest dried up, while most of the entire country of Pakistan was under water.
This isn’t cyclical, it is apocalyptical. So-called optimism can be a form of denial, like sticking one’s head in the burning sand.
Some regular newspaper columnists in The News-Gazette and elsewhere express positive happy talk about how to make things better, generalizing about how “we” all should do this or that and improve ourselves and our circumstances. These columnists read like reruns of “Ted Lasso” stripped of humor, writing more suitable for embroidered wall samplers than a newspaper.
Pessimism has gotten a bad rap. You can still be happy and acknowledge that the world is ending. Even Mexicans, with a culture of skeletons and skulls and the annual reverential honoring of ancestors in the Day of the Dead, are not celebrating or longing for death, but simply respecting and acknowledging the truth, that everyone and everything dies.
The New Economics Foundation and others have conducted studies that show Latin American cultures are consistently among the happiest on the planet. A higher per capita GDP does not lead to greater happiness.
There are plenty of things to do as time winds down. Saving the planet is not one of them. That can’t be done. That ship sailed so long ago, the masts disappeared over the horizon.
I am not interested in hedonism or consumerism, but there may be a sacred positivity in just giving up. Fighting, preaching, protesting or arguing in endless spirals and spinning wheels will accomplish something, perhaps, but not enough to make any difference in the long run.
Sure, I recycle. I avoid plastic bags. I have driven aToyota Prius since 2005, when I drive at all. I would probably go vegan if it weren’t for cheese.
The world will take care of itself, according to the Tao te ching. “Do you want to improve the world?” verse 29 reads in Stephen Mitchell’s translation. “I don’t think it can be done. The world is sacred. It can’t be improved. If you tamper with it, you’ll ruin it.”
Palliative care means taking care of the dying. The earth requires palliative care at this point. We can take care of the world (and the people in it) around us, but not revive it overall. The world has issued a do-not-resuscitate order as the glaciers melt and the seas rise and the forests burn and the floods fall and the buildings collapse and wars rage and truth dissolves, collateral damage of violence and greed.
I will jump on the “we” bandwagon. We need to care for the people in our sphere, all of them, one by one, and not worry about the big picture.
Fashionable “longtermism” postpones the inevitable. I won’t argue about it. Do your worst. But we already know the answer. We just have to dare to give up ourselves to provide care for others.
The world was always Eden. It was always a beautiful story, no matter how it has ended. Jack Gilbert’s wonderful poem, “Failing and Falling,” recasts the myth of Icarus, whose wings of wax melted as he approached the sun.
“Everyone forgets that Icarus also flew,” Gilbert wrote. “I believe Icarus was not failing as he fell, but just coming to the end of his triumph.”
If I’m wrong about all of this and a deus ex machina pops up and reverses the inevitability of entropy, I still would have done the right thing, the thing that has given me the most satisfaction.
I signed up for flying lessons and never regretted it for a minute.