During the Christmas season I tend to come across stories on television news, or on Facebook or read in the newspaper about random acts of kindness that make us feel good about the state of humanity.
You know the type of story I’m talking about — the family whose home is destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve, so the local firefighters pitch together to buy the family presents to open on Christmas morning. Or like the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when the entire town of Bedford Falls shows up at Jimmy Stewart’s house to donate money to make up for the money that Uncle Billy had lost.
Well, today I had the chance to be part of such a feel-good story.
I was at a local store wandering about the Christmas knick-knacks that were on display near the cash registers. I could plainly hear the loud voice of the cashier, who sounded exasperated as she was trying to explain to the customer standing in front of her that the customer did not have sufficient cash to cover the purchase.
The customer was an elderly lady who reminded me of my own grandmother. She appeared to be in her 80s, white wavy hair, cut above her shoulders and wearing a long, green colored winter coat. Her coat was open and I could see she was also wearing a brightly colored Christmas sweatshirt.
I kept hearing the cashier repeat, “You don’t have enough money; what items do you want to put back?” The items were a pair of slippers with warm white-colored fluff inside, a red-and-green-colored Christmas ornament and a few other items strewn about the counter that the customer was apparently going to buy for herself or perhaps give as Christmas presents. The customer was embarrassed that she didn’t have sufficient money, and I could tell she was having trouble deciding what item(s) she could part with, as her mouth opened but no words came out.
The cashier appeared to be at the end of her rope and wanting to complete the transaction so she could move on and cash out the other customers. It was at this time that the cashier’s voice got louder and I saw my chance to intervene.
I quickly moved to the checkout counter and piped up, “I’ve got some extra money today. I’ll pay the rest of what she owes.”
Both the cashier and the customer almost broke their necks as they twisted their heads like owls to see who this intruder was that was trying to be a good Samaritan. The cashier said, “She owes four dollars” while the customer whispered, “You don’t have to that that. I’m just a foolish old lady who is an idiot not to bring enough money with me.”
I countered with, “No, ma’am, you’re not an idiot. I’ve made the same mistake myself by not bringing enough money when buying something.” I fished out four dollars from my pocket, handed the dough to the cashier and went back to browsing through the Christmas knick-knacks.
After the lady with the green-colored coat completed her purchase, she sought me out by the knick-knacks and thanked me profusely, saying that nobody has ever done anything that sweet for her in a long time. I replied that it was Christmas and that maybe we should all be a little kinder to each other.
Her eyes sparkled with tears and she took my right-hand in both of hers and squeezed. I told her it was a pleasure to meet her and wished her a Merry Christmas as she just stood silently smiling. It was at that exact moment that I felt like the Grinch, the Doctor Seuss character who watched his heart grow ten sizes larger after doing a good deed. Best four dollars I ever spent.