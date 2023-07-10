One of my daughters (Colleen) has two children, ages 5 and 9. They have been seen by the same pediatrician since the day they were born. Last week, Colleen received the following letter from her pediatrician, and I thought it was special enough to share:
To all of our patients,
I am writing this letter with a real mixture of emotions. For 38 years it has been my very good fortune to be able to participate in caring for the health of so many wonderful children and their families. Our families have grown up together, and we have shared much laughter and a few tears along the way. I count myself so lucky that you have shared your precious children with me. The fact that a second generation of children are now my “grandpatients” is a particular delight, and has added a new and amazing dimension to my career. To be entrusted with the care of those you all love so much has been a great responsibility and a great honor. There have certainly been some bumps on the road, with COVID being the biggest! It is also obvious to most of you that the EMR and increasing evolution of health care into a business have not been things that I welcomed. I have also had a few health challenges as many of you are aware, and as someone clever posted on the internet, I think I’m approaching my “Best if used by date!” I am planning to retire from the practice September 1, 2023, and spend some time reading, cooking, traveling, and yes, maybe playing some pickleball! I am also hoping to be able to continue to attend and support some of your children’s activities. I have watched with pride over the years as they have played sports, acted, sung, and danced, and I hope to continue to do this.
This has not been an easy decision for me, but know that Drs. XXXXXXX and XXXXXX will continue their excellent care of your families. The search is on for a third person to participate in that care, so stay tuned for news on that front!
Children, I will miss checking your ears for monkeys and asking you to roar like a dinosaur so I can look in your mouths. I will miss laughing with you and hearing your stories as well as talking over the difficult things about growing up. Parents, I will miss reminding you about sunscreen and tick checks, and assuring you that being a parent is not an easy task. Hug your children often and tightly, even when they try to push you away!
In closing, please accept my deepest appreciation for all the cards, gifts, kind words, and love over the years. I will miss you all more than words can express. I will say goodbye with a quote from Charles Dickens that I’ve kept by my desk since I started my career. “I love these little people; and it is not a slight thing when they, who are so fresh from God, love us.”
I read this note and thought, “Wow! What a compassionate, loving health care professional.” I only wish that every child had a physician who was as passionate and kid-friendly as this doctor. I especially like the quote from Dickens and realize that children really are “so fresh from God” and that Colleen’s doctor was a special kind of pediatrician to have recognized this.