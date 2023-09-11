There is a silly game I play with my grandchildren called “Thumb Wrestling.” The rules are simple. You lock hands with your opponent and stick your thumbs up. Both players should place their thumbs in mid-air so that they are facing one another. With the right-hand fingertips, grab your opponent’s right-hand fingertips and clasp tight together.
Some players like to stick their thumb pads against one another. Start each game politely by showing respect for your opponent with a pre-combat ceremony. Each player bends his/her thumb down until it is adjacent to the opponent’s thumb. Then, simultaneously, both players move their thumbs left and then right as they perform a dance-like ritual while reciting the phrase, “One, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war.”
Our family of crazies will add a second rhyming sentence to this phrase, such as “five, six, seven, eight, beating Papa’s a piece of cake!” Yes, it’s silly, but it reflects the amusing nature of this thumb combat.
Once the rhyming ends, you attempt to pin your opponent’s thumb down while keeping yours up. Trying to catch one another’s thumb sounds easier than it is. Once the wriggling and giggling commence, the game is up for grabs. Some helpful hints to be a good thumb wrestler is to lie your thumb down and then go around your opponent’s thumb when they swoop down in an attempt to press down on your thumb.
The only way to win in this game is to pin down the opponent’s thumb for a set count. A count of 4 (sometimes we make it a count of ten) at the same pace as counting seconds is ideal. Any less is usually too easy.
I tell you all this because of a recent incident involving thumb wrestling with my 5-year-old grandson, Sam. His mother was selling a couch on a social media site and the buyer, a 45-year-old woman, and her 20-something daughter arrived to pick up her purchase.
Sam was at the front door when the buyer arrived with her daughter and Sam was introduced to the buyers. Sam always tries to make a good impression on people when he meets them the first time, so Sam engaged the older woman in some small talk as they walked into the house to view the couch. Sam said, “Hi, my name’s Samuel Clark, but you can call me Sam.”
Sam was of the opinion that he should follow up this introduction with something more, and he began to speak, but since he really couldn’t come up with the right words to say, Sam stuttered some half-spoken sentences before giving up and thrusting out his right hand to the woman and challenging her to a thumb wrestle contest. The startled woman had no choice but to comply, so the two of them played three matches, with Sam winning all three (I’m pretty sure she allowed Sam to win).
At the conclusion of the three matches, Sam smiled and consoled the poor lady by telling her a phrase his parents have drilled into him, “That’s okay…. sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.” With Sam as my grandson, I am always a winner.