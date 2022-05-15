Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author from the former Soviet Union who wrote about his incarceration in a Soviet concentration camp, once penned the following:
“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart — and through all human hearts. This line shifts. Inside us, it oscillates with the years. ... If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.”
I thought about this after hearing about the murder of Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey. During the bond hearing for Darius Sullivan, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe provided the following information:
At 9:56 p.m. Dec. 29, Sgt. Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a car outside a Comfort Inn hotel in Bradley. Their investigation led them to Room 308, where they knocked to ask the occupant, Xandria Harris, to address the complaint about the noisy dogs. Harris answered the knocks by saying she was coming to the door, but the officers had to wait several more minutes while continuing to knock before she opened the door, slid into the hallway and attempted to close the door to prevent the officers from arresting Sullivan on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rowe said eventually, Sullivan came around the corner in the hotel room armed with a 9 mm handgun. As Harris struggled with the officers, Sullivan allegedly shot Bailey in the head. He then allegedly turned the gun to Sgt. Rittmanic and shot at her as she tried to run. He allegedly chased Sgt. Rittmanic down the hallway before pinning her against a door. Rowe said Sullivan struggled to unjam his gun while also trying to disarm Sgt. Rittmanic. As the scuffle ensued, he called out to Harris, telling her to “cock the gun,” prosecutors said, after which Harris joined Sullivan, helping him disarm Sgt. Rittmanic.
Rowe said the two then stood over Sgt. Rittmanic, pointing guns at her as she laid on the floor, already shot. She reportedly begged Sullivan not to shoot her.
“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t,’” Rowe said. “She was desperately pleading for her life.”
With Harris holding Sullivan’s gun, Sullivan allegedly fired two shots from what prosecutors believe to be Sgt. Rittmanic’s gun, striking her in the neck. Sgt. Rittmanic died shortly thereafter and Bailey remained hospitalized.
The year 2021 has been open season on law-enforcement officers. According to preliminary year-end FBI reports, 73 officers died in felonious killings in the line of duty. The National Fraternal Order of Police noted that 346 officers were shot in the line of duty in 2021. This marks the highest number of officers killed or wounded since 1995, excluding the Sept. 11 attacks.
In a Jan. 11 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, FBI Director Chris Wray wrote:
“Especially troubling is
that a record number of officers killed — nearly half — had no engagement with their assailant before the attack. Each story is heartbreaking: A 30-year Florida deputy murdered one shift shy of retirement, an officer ambushed on his first day on the job, leaving behind a wife and 6-month-old son.”
“Every day, officers willingly put themselves at risk not knowing what dangerous situation or traumatic event they might encounter. I won’t pretend every person who carries a badge is beyond reproach, but the overwhelming majority do the job with the professionalism and commitment to equal justice citizens rightly expect.”
I like what the director had to say. As good citizens, we do need to let the brave men and women in law enforcement know that we have their backs.
I also think that Solzhenitsyn may have been right, but that on Dec. 29, Sullivan’s heart never fluctuated between good and evil ... it was all evil.