There are many things you can learn from having a flat tire. My latest learning experience occurred last week. My wife, Cathy, drove away from the house for an appointment but returned moments later, explaining that she had a flat.
Being the trained investigator I am, I immediately noticed a 3-inch screw protruding from her left rear tire. I told her to take my car while I handled the flat. I thought to myself, “I haven’t had to change a flat tire in over 30 years.” I’m guessing this is because of the high quality of steel radial tires ... or maybe because I have a AAA card that allows me to call professionals to change the tire.
I figured, “How hard can this be?” Turns out, it was pretty hard. First of all, I had to find the temporary spare tire. I tore my wife’s car apart like I was searching a drug dealer’s car for cocaine before finding the spare hidden underneath the car, and this tire had to be lowered by turning a bolt that was buried beneath the jack ... and the jack was hiding underneath the carpeted trunk.
If it wasn’t for YouTube — I couldn’t find the owner’s manual — I would never have located any of these items.
Once I got the spare tire loosened from its hiding place and I found the jack and lug wrench, I proceeded to try to remove the lug nuts. I don’t know who tightened those lug nuts on this car, but it wasn’t a human. I strained every muscle in my arms (which resemble pipe-cleaners), and those lug nuts would not budge. I sprayed copious amounts of Tim Hoel’s favorite elixir (WD-40) onto each lug nut, and I still could not move them. In exasperation, I placed the lug wrench onto a lug nut and stood my 6-foot frame carrying 190 pounds of blubber onto the lug wrench. No movement of the lug nut.
In a fit of rage, I started to jump up and down on the lug wrench while uttering some expletives that I have deleted. The lug nuts began to turn. I repeated this procedure multiple times until I removed the flat tire and placed the spare onto the rim. I was bathed in sweat as I thought to myself, “Why didn’t I call AAA?”
After spending more than two hours on a 15-minute job, I rested and began researching tires on the internet. I learned that the standard replacement rule is to change all four tires on an all-wheel drive vehicle, because you should not drive with mismatched tires. According to the experts, the worn-out tires rotate faster than the good one(s), which may cause serious mechanical damage. I called several dealers and tire specialists and was told the same story.
I found a place in Champaign that quoted me a price of $860 for four middle-of-the-road quality tires, and I opted to buy these. The next day, I dropped off Cathy’s car, and several hours later I received a call from Patrick, the general manager. Expecting the worst, I hesitantly answered the phone, and Patrick told me he was able to remove the bolt from the damaged tire and repair the flat. He inspected the other three tires and said that they still had half their tread life remaining. Patrick went on to say that if it was him, he wouldn’t buy four new tires, but keep what I had and save $860. But he would sell me the new tires if I wanted them badly enough.
I thought I misheard Patrick, but he repeated his news. I said, “Wait a minute. You could have kept quiet and sold me four new tires and I wouldn’t have known any better, but you chose to save a customer over $800?”
Patrick replied, “Well, if I sold you the tires, I would not have been able to sleep at night.”
Today I learned a valuable lesson. I learned how to change a flat tire on a 2016 Kia Sorrento. I also learned (once again) that, for the most part, people are like Patrick. They are decent.