During my time in the Army, I was fortunate to have been awarded a couple of medals for just doing my job (not combat related, I want to stress).
As a veteran, I have also received benefits simply because I had worn the uniform of a United States soldier. I have eaten free meals at Texas Roadhouse and gotten 10 percent off purchases at Lowe’s. I get discounts on my car insurance and have earned a graduate degree that cost me nothing (the GI Bill) because I served my country for two whole years.
However, the greatest perk I have received for having served my country is being invited to attend an elementary school celebration honoring veterans this past Nov. 11.
Let me explain my experience. I park my car at the elementary school and observe that the lot is full. I look around and see dozens of men and women from age 30 to 90 exit their cars and walk toward the front door. These veterans come in all shapes and sizes. Some are short while others are tall. Some veterans are thin and others are thick. A number of these former service members use a cane, a walker or a wheelchair to move about, either because of their advanced age or because of a service-connected injury. A lot of the vets are wearing ballcaps or windbreakers advertising their service in Vietnam or the Gulf War. Business suits are worn by a few, but other vets wear khaki pants or jeans.
We all enter the school and are escorted down a hallway that leads to the gymnasium. Within the hallway, several classes of first-graders have formed a narrow tunnel of boys and girls that we are forced to navigate. As we go through this tunnel, every little boy and girl has outstretched their hand, encouraging us to slap their palm as they shout in the high-pitched squeals that only small children can replicate. These kids all have wide smiles (some with missing teeth), and they are shouting with enthusiasm, “Thank you for your service, veterans!” I felt like a varsity football player going through a tunnel of cheerleaders as they approach the field. Once the student sees his/her parent or grandparent, they grab the adult’s hand, shove a Hershey’s Candy Bar with a “Thank you veteran!” sleeve written over the wrapper, and the parent/grandparent is escorted by their child/grandchild to their seats inside the gym where we get to watch the show.
The veterans program was terrific. It was filled with the usual miscues that occur when any event is planned. After the principal introduced herself to the hundreds of attendees, we were led in the “Pledge of Allegiance” followed by the National Anthem. A number of fourth-graders then performed a skit in which six of the students acted out a scenario from a classroom in which a teacher asks the class questions about Veterans Day. Of course, the microphone went dead just as the students began to perform, but although I didn’t hear a word of the skit, I did hear the conclusion of the performance when all six students stood up and yelled, “Thank you for our freedom, veterans!”
The skit was followed by a performance from the elementary school band. They played songs that are associated with each branch of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. We veterans were instructed to stand when we heard the theme song of our particular branch. Unfortunately, it was a bit difficult to make out exactly what tune these newly minted band members were playing. The veterans, myself included, would hesitate before beginning to stand and when we did decide to stand, we would frequently have to sit down when we realized the music playing was not representing our branch of service.
The event concluded with the students, veterans and band all singing “God Bless America.” We were then invited to take a closer look at the artwork the students had made which honored veterans. I read my granddaughter’s poem which she had copied and written beneath the cardboard poppy she had made. The poem read, “I made a little poppy, as red as red can be, to show that I remember, those who fought for me.”
I consider myself lucky to have received some awards and recognition during my life, but I have never felt more blessed than when I received the honor of attending this elementary school celebration for veterans.