I saw a movie recently that was selected to be shown at this year’s Roger Ebert Film Festival.
The name of the movie was “Nine Days.” It’s a bit quirky, but one of the themes the movie brings up is this: “If you had one experience in your life that you would like to experience one more time before dying, what would that experience be?”
One character in the movie chose to walk barefoot on a sandy beach and play in the water. Another character wanted to relive riding her bicycle down a familiar street from her childhood. Of course, this movie got me thinking, “What moment in my life would I choose to experience again?”
That’s a tough question, because I have been blessed with many pleasurable experiences, and it would be difficult for me to narrow it down to just one. I’m sure that if we were forced to choose, many of us might pick the time you proposed marriage or were proposed to. I’m sure most people are confident of what the answer to a proposal to their beloved would be, but there is always that tiny bit of doubt until the answer is received and the feeling of elation takes over. The actual wedding is another moment that elicits an emotion that’s noteworthy. How about the time your first child is born? The mother may have the strongest feelings of love and accomplishment, but as a first-time father, I recall the joy I had after holding my baby girl in my arms and counting all her fingers and toes, and having the nurse say that my daughter is “perfect.”
Maybe hitting a game-winning home run in Little League or high school is a memory worth having again. Running the bases while being on Cloud Nine and smiling wide as the entire team jumps up and down, slapping your hand as you cross home plate with your parents bursting with pride. Perhaps, if given the choice, people would choose the day they passed their driver’s test and the first time they got to drive a car all by themselves. Buying your first home, receiving a prestigious honor for exemplary performance at work, earning a medal for heroism in the military, or giving CPR to someone in distress, are all singular events in one’s life that people may wish to experience again.
Life holds many such memorable experiences. Graduation day when you are the first member of your family to have graduated from college. Bowling a score of 300, hitting a hole-in-one during a golf game, earning an “A” in an especially tough class, or finishing the building of something (a house, a shed, a road, a bridge, etc.) that will stand for generations. The list of special times in our life that we might want to go through again is endless, so selecting only one to experience again is hard.
As for me, several events in my life stand out as times in my life that I would like to recreate that special emotion I felt at that particular moment. The instant my wife answered “Yes” to this Army 2nd lieutenant 46 years ago was a day I’ll always remember because of that joyful feeling I had (and still have) that there is someone on this Earth who “gets me.”
I also remember the elation of crossing the finish line after completing the Superior Trail 50-mile run. It’s hard to explain the combination of exhaustion, exhilaration and the feeling of accomplishment that I felt at that moment.
I immensely enjoyed the feeling of relief I received each time I was a member of a team of law enforcement officers when we would break into a residence housing violent street gang members to make an arrest and come away from that scene with no one hurt.
I recall a kidnapping case I worked on while with the FBI. The victim was taken at gunpoint, placed into a trunk, and driven throughout several states. The outcome of a kidnapping is always uncertain, and the exact moment we were finally able to track down the kidnapper and his accomplices, release the victim and recover the ransom money, unleashed a feeling of euphoria I have seldom ever felt.
I like to think that everyone has plenty of cherished memories from which to choose should they ever find themselves in a position to select one to repeat. I just hope that we continue to make these memories.