So there I am, at the top of a small snow-covered hill surrounded by about a dozen elementary school kids and their parents. The kids rocket down the hill in a bunch of different-colored sleds and discs while my two grandkids stand idly by, watching the fun.
My wife and I had come to the hill later than my grandkids, and they apparently have had all the enjoyment they can stand. The 8-year-old’s face is scratched from forehead to chin after her inner tube ended up in a tunnel of thorn bushes. The 3-year-old is covered in snow from head to foot, and he is complaining about the snow caked on his face. They seem content to watch other kids have all the fun.
I try to convince them to join me for another trip down the hill, but they act as if I am asking them to sign up for another tour in Vietnam. I also notice that not one parent has joined their children in sledding down the hill. I find this to be curious, since they all appear to be decades younger than me, yet no one has even volunteered to ride down the slopes with a child on their lap.
After unsuccessfully trying to assure my grandchildren that it would be fun to propel themselves down the hill in the safety of Papa’s lap, I decide to go it alone.
I take the over-inflated inner-tube with handles on each side and push off. I immediately find myself traveling at an ungodly speed, swooshing past terrified tots who scramble out of the way as they drag their sleds up the hill. I thought things were going well as I successfully avoided the thorn bushes, yet my good fortune changed rapidly.
The tiny tykes watched wide-eyed as I sped past the thorn bushes at a speed approaching 100 miles per hour (or at least that’s what it seemed like) toward a cyclone fence that I never really paid attention to before. Fortunately (or maybe not so fortunately), a concrete drainage ditch covered in ice and mud was located several yards in front of the fence.
This is another obstacle I had not observed before going on this adventure, and I attribute my ignorance to the fact that none of the kids who preceded me had slid this far. Maybe this was because I outweighed these grade-school minions by 100 pounds or more, or maybe my inner tube was sleeker and could defy gravity better than their little plastic sleds. Whatever the case, disaster awaited as I plunged into the ditch, breaking through the ice and mud.
The inner tube upended, as did I, and my soon-to-be-67-year-old body churned through the ditch like clothes in a washing machine. Far away, at the top of the hill, I could hear first laughter (“That was awesome!”), then voices of concern (“Are you OK?”). After my tumbling ceased, I conducted a quick medical assessment.
Are all body parts attached? ... Yes. Is there any blood gushing from my body? ... No. Can I stand up and assure the crowd that I am alive? ... Doubtful.
Yet I power through the pain of having my right thumb suddenly being twice the size of my left thumb and the discs in my lower back being more compressed than ever before and slowly push myself into an upright position, to much applause. After a quick bow to the audience, I trudge back up the hill ... never to return.