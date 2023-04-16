I recently went to a wedding in Fort Worth, Texas.
If you’ve never been to Texas, it turned out to be everything you might expect … longhorn cattle, lots of people wearing cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and belt buckles as large as pie plates. Many Texans appeared to be driving huge pickup trucks with cow catchers on the front grille. And people from Texas seemed to be extraordinarily polite, with many men hurrying to open doors for ladies and saying words like “Howdy” and “Ma’am.”
The bride at this wedding was originally from Illinois, so there were a lot of Illinoisans in attendance. During the festivities that led up to the wedding, I got into a discussion with one such Illinoisan named Deb. When I asked Deb how she was enjoying Texas, she answered that she liked Texas, but one of the main reasons she was excited to come to Texas, (in addition to the wedding) was the opportunity to eat some real Texas brisket. She had heard from her Texas relatives about how the taste of real Texas brisket could not be beat and Deb was dying to try out some of that Texas brisket.
Ever since she arrived in Texas, Deb has been itching for a taste. However, at every pre-wedding event (welcome meal for out-of-town guests, family get-togethers, rehearsal dinner, etc.) Deb was served everything but brisket.
Deb told me, “I’ve had tacos, mac n’ cheese, pulled pork, chicken, and for heaven’s sake I was even served meatballs from Walmart … but NO BRISKET!”
For the uneducated (me), the Internet has taught me that Texas brisket is different from most brisket, because, unlike other briskets, Texas brisket includes the entire cut from the breast section of a cow that weighs anywhere from 8- to 12-plus pounds. Pitmasters smoke this section of beef at “low and slow” temperatures (225F to 250F) via indirect heat for eight or more hours for classic BBQ brisket meat that is tender and supposedly infused with a smoky flavor so delicious there’s no need for barbecue sauce.
But don’t despair, for this story has a happy ending.
In the days leading up to the wedding, Deb was guaranteed that brisket would be part of the buffet served following the wedding ceremony.
Deb could not wait for the event. She began to fast for 24 hours prior to the wedding, in order to leave plenty of room for the anticipated brisket.
I can neither confirm nor deny that witnesses observed Deb drooling during the wedding ceremony, but I do know that when Deb got into the buffet line, she pointedly refused to crowd her plate with non-essentials like salad or vegetables. No, Deb was saving all available space on her plate for the Texas brisket.
That Texas brisket, the legendary Texas beef that Deb had been salivating for these past three days, was the very last item in the buffet line, and a server was cutting and placing one-to-two pieces of this mana-from-heaven onto each person’s plate.
When Deb reached the brisket station, the server place two measly pieces of meat on her plate.
Deb didn’t move.
She didn’t utter a single word.
Instead, she simply stared at the server while continuing to hold out her plate.
The brisket server may not have known the history of Deb and her failed quest to be served Texas brisket; but I do know that this carving station server took one look at Deb’s face and he immediately sensed something.
I’m not exactly sure what the server sensed, but he suddenly began piling Deb’s plate high with pieces of Texas brisket.
Finally, after three days of waiting, Deb was able to sink her teeth into real Texas brisket. When she was asked if the Texas brisket lived up to all the hype, Deb responded with a resounding, “Ah, it was okay.”