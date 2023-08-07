The current uproar over hazing in an expanding list of Northwestern University sports programs is a sad commentary on an activity much too pervasive in American life. The disturbing details emerging show that student athletes are bringing legitimate complaints. Now come the lawsuits as attorneys descend like vultures, pushing a Midwest scandal to national headlines. Inevitably, this will expand to other universities.
Hazing is “any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses or endangers them.” Hazing probably dates to the earliest aspiration organizations, such as Roman legions, with centurions imposing diverse forms of initiation. Military volunteers know they will endure physical challenges as necessary preparation for the rigors of combat. Without intensive physical training, men and women in special-ops units (Navy SEALs, Army Delta Force) could not execute their missions.
Expectations in military service differ from those at educational institutions. Still, hazing has been a tradition at military prep schools since their inception. I had exposure to this during my freshman year at a Minnesota academy. Hazing had been officially proscribed, but vestiges remained in dorms, athletic arenas and ranks. Thirty years later, my son encountered similar experiences at his Wisconsin military school.
While daily regimens at military schools are more demanding than those at civilian high schools, many K-12 kids today encounter various forms of intimidation or humiliation. Even at the elementary school level, we see bullying. In high school comes more abusive hazing, with social-media bullying an especially cruel form. Hazing is most damaging in higher education, where 40 college students died between 2007 and 2017 alone, with alcohol poisoning the leading cause.
When I pledged a University of Illinois fraternity, I was unpleasantly surprised to discover that we would undergo certain initiation rites. Our pledge “trainer” and his assistants were sadistic, devising “hell week” to be just that. I found these behaviors juvenile, and incongruous with a fraternity’s mission of promoting academic and social success while shaping us into gentlemen. Because I lived at home, I evaded some of the all-night sessions of indignity and abuse.
I was so disenchanted that such practices existed that, outside of maintaining friendships with some brothers, I became inactive in that fraternity and, after my junior year, never supported it. A welcome trend appeared some years ago where fraternities and sororities began initiating pledges not by hazing, but through involvement in community service. I applaud whatever college organizations continue this practice, but it’s clear that some “Greek” groups still engage in hazing.
Why some people — male and female — are motivated to inflict discomfort, physical or psychological, upon new or younger group members is beyond me. The argument “I went through it, so you should have to” is without merit. There is simply no justification for abuse, because so many constructive ways exist for leaders to teach traditions and expectations. Hazing is puerile, destructive and abhorrent.
It saddens me that Northwestern, the oldest chartered university in our state, internationally honored for its academics and research, must now endure this degrading public scrutiny. While some of its athletic programs have been competitive, recruiting and portal transfers will suffer across the board. Football may be so lastingly damaged that I wonder if it will remain in the Big Ten going forward.
Then again, people quickly forget in today’s world. Who can predict what new leadership, perhaps from the university president on down, may achieve in righting Northwestern’s sinking ship? Meanwhile, hazing needs to disappear as a rite of initiation or a path to acceptance. Victims must fight back by shining the spotlight on such practices, just as the #MeToo movement has done to combat sexual harassment. These despicable activities are both discrimination and patently illegal.
Requiring time spent with charitable and youth organizations offers more mature and uplifting experiences that can instill positive values and engender lifelong interests. Senior leaders, coaches and supervisors are uniquely positioned to be teachers of affirmative life patterns to new and younger students and members. Let it be so.