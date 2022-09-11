Relentless gun violence alarms people in cities nationwide, not least in central Illinois. Increasingly, community-based programs target at-risk youth with positive activities in sports, religion and the arts. These initiatives address perceived feelings of hopelessness, especially among economically disadvantaged teenagers.
In seeking solutions, we must contemplate five relevant factors now blocking our nation from exceptionalism as listed by educator Richard Vedder in a recent Wall Street Journal article: (1) sharply declining work ethic, (2) declining fiscal responsibility, (3) growing disrespect for laws, (4) declining respect for free markets and rising collectivism, and (5) rising ignorance. Vedder is an economist; let us set aside (1), (2) and (4) for another day.
Disrespect for laws underlies all crime, especially gun crime. People have ignored laws ever since Moses delivered God’s Ten Commandments. Today’s lawbreakers are abetted by “woke” prosecutors and judges who will not prosecute or incarcerate repeat offenders for illegal use of guns. Just wait: In January, Illinois ends cash bail, and thousands of criminals will be released. I credit Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and our county courts, especially Judge Randy Rosenbaum, for treating gun crime seriously. But laws will never curb the nationwide rash of shootings, especially Black on Black.
Father Michael Condos (our Orthodox priest) has cited three essentials for productive lives: family, education and faith. Failures in education result in Vedder’s last point, rising ignorance. Despite access to more information than ever before, he states, today’s youth know less about the world around them and what they need to succeed. Many universities advocate ideology while quashing the intellectual inquiry and discussion they should engender. But it is in K-12 years where we lose our at-risk youth. In math, science and reading achievement, American teenagers trail far behind both Asian and European students.
We bemoan teacher shortages, mostly citing low pay. No one dares mention resistant students who disrupt classrooms, frustrating and pushing teachers to other careers or early retirement, while turning financially advantaged families to private schools — which in turn attract good teachers away from public schools. Disruptive students get disciplined, and too many ultimately drop out — their worst possible decision. With minimal employment hopes, their options become gangs and crime. This is the educational breakdown that fuels endless shootings and violence.
Who is to blame? Not teachers, who devote themselves to preparing kids for life. Local districts provide good alternative schooling. No, most people acknowledge the root cause of educational failure as the breakdown of the two-parent family structure. This family unit is the foundation from which kids can envision and attain positive goals in their challenging lives. It is unconscionable for men who have no intent to be responsible fathers to create children. One irresponsible generation gives birth to another.
The void in traditional family paradigms continues apace, exacerbated in my view by the absence of the moral and spiritual ethics that religions promote. I can only comment on Christianity, where today’s trends are discouraging: Nearly half of young people baptized and raised in churches are abandoning Christian values. Little wonder, given fading parental examples and governmental determination to eradicate religion from our lives.
All youth, regardless of color or creed, need guidance in the critical years when their life directions are formed. Thankfully, we are blessed with dozens of organizations that seek to fill the family/faith vacuum, not least the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. Willie Comer’s Youth for Christ exemplifies the “outreach and evangelism” needed to show at‑risk kids the right path. Sinai Temple offers youth groups, and we have an active local Area Youth Ministry. The Orthodox Christian Fellowship offers University of Illinois students a supporting family (we call our priests “Father”).
While some teens reject such worthwhile support groups, we must persist in earnest efforts to expand valuable mentorships. More than constructive activities, they offer understanding and counsel. Churches and dedicated community mentors extend the embrace of family love to young people lacking hope. Yes, some organizations unapologetically preach faith, because where there is faith and love, there is hope. Centuries ago, St. Paul taught us this truth: “And now remain these three: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love.”