Voices/Rita Blockman | The multi-faceted nature of friendship
I have been inspired to look at a broader definition of friendship. I enjoy thinking about friendships who fit nicely into concentric circles, with soulmates and close friends in one’s inner circle. My daughter, Rachel, inspired me to take a closer look at other types of friendships that are equally important but not talked about as much.
Rachel and her family moved to Champaign recently. She mentioned to me that she will miss the doctor who cared for her during her pregnancies. Though Rachel never saw Dr. Brown outside of this context, the interactions they had with one another were endearing, real, and meaningful. Rachel’s comment was the catalyst for my broader reflection on the nature of friendship.
Under this broader definition, friendship could also include relationships traditionally not thought of as friendships, but with characteristics similar to those of friendships. Such relationships are unique and important in our everyday lives. Such people who have enhanced my life have included my piano teacher, my hairdresser, our auto mechanic, our former baby sitters, my exercise teacher, our mail carrier and various neighbors.
All of these people brighten my life in a myriad of ways. For other people, the list could include a personal trainer, coach, manicurist, banker, grocery store employee, massage therapist, receptionist –and anyone else who assists us in everyday life and develops a relationship with us.
I would feel a void in my life if I didn’t have these relationships. My participation in artistic activities has helped me reach my goal of solidifying my sense of self through music, and many people have helped me enhance my love of photography. Other activities have helped me have a better understanding of how to relate to various types of people and learn from them.
Kimm Allen, a dear person who came to my aid when I was a young mother, will always be my friend. This is true, even though I don’t see Kimm a lot. However, when we do meet, she always tells me I was a good mother and gives concrete examples. Kimm’s validation of my parenting skills is an example of the hallmark of a good friend.
I came across the following poem, which alludes to some different ways people touch our lives. These excerpts are from a poem written by Marge Piercy titled “The Visible and the Invisible”:
Some people move through your life like the perfume of peonies, heavy and sensual and lingering
Some people touch you so lightly you are not sure it happened
We all are waiting rooms at bus stations where hundreds have passed though unnoticed
And others have left us clean and new and others have just moved in.
Having friends in the more traditional way or under the broader definition of friendship makes our world much more livable and meaningful.
Rita Blockman is a retired social worker living in Champaign and co-author of ‘Listen to the Wisest of All.’