Now that spring has arrived, many families are finalizing plans for summer vacations. While researching the history of family members who spent the summer of 1847 traveling across the country on the Oregon Trail, I realized that my great-great-grandfather, John Henry Tullis, was only 7 years old when his family left Illinois. A covered wagon drawn by a sturdy team of oxen held a ton of supplies and household goods. Except for one or two drivers holding the reins, most of the family was expected to walk all of the way to the banks of the Columbia River.
My grandson is also 7 years old, but his family travels in an SUV. There is not a lot of walking involved in their travels. I can’t help but wonder how he would endure a comparable journey.
Over the years, my elders who knew Grandpa Tullis freely shared stories about his adventures. As a lad, he was expected to help gather fuel for the evening fire and take his turn milking the family cow.
He helped tether the oxen at night and rode on their backs during numerous river crossings to keep them calm and focused. Danger abounded at every step on the journey that claimed the lives of four of my grandfather’s siblings.
The family was barely settled on a new homestead when news of a California gold strike drew them south to Sacramento. Eventually, the family used their golden riches to purchase passage on a steamship headed to New Orleans. From there they traveled on steamboats up the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, showing up on the 1850 U.S. Census near their original home in Schuyler County.
As a child I believed the tales, but as an adult I was skeptical. However, it turns out written records in various archival collections prove the oral history didn’t stray far from the truth.
Digitized newspaper records provided obituaries for two of Grandpa’s siblings who made it back to Illinois. Both read like a travelogue telling the tale of moving west, mining gold, and sailing back home. Community news reports in the papers indicated Grandpa Tullis didn’t shy away from further trips west. He helped move teams of oxen to Independence, Mo., to sell to other pioneers heading west, including those going to the gold strikes in Colorado. He returned to the area along the Missouri River again in 1862, as a member of a cavalry unit organized to assist Union forces driving out Confederate rebels.
A letter written to his oldest grandson, the uncle my father lived with while attending high school, modestly answered a young boy’s question about “What did you do during the war, Grandpa?” Using these clues my journey of discovery uncovered enlistment and promotion records as well as pension files.
The facts confirm the story of a young boy who paid attention when he crossed the Missouri River during that summer trip in 1847. His knowledge of the terrain helped him avoid capture by the Confederates when his cavalry unit was surrounded and expected to surrender. Under cover of darkness, my grandfather was able to guide a small group of survivors across the river to join friendlier forces in Kansas. There he helped organize a new infantry unit and accepted a field commission as a lieutenant.
I find it interesting that Grandpa Tullis resigned his officer’s commission and headed back to Illinois several months before the end of the war. It was just a few weeks after his first wife died while giving birth to his only daughter. That daughter would eventually become my great-grandmother.
After writing my story about Grandpa Tullis, I shared it with my grandson. When I asked if he thought he could walk all that way to Oregon, he gave an enthusiastic, “Yes.” Then thoughtfully added, “It would be a good way to find some new bugs for my insect jar.”
When I reminded him it would be his chore to milk the family’s cow, he wasn’t fazed a bit. He even asked me if I could teach him how to “milk.”
I have a bucket and milking stool. Now all I need is a cow. But only for one short milking lesson.
When I travel this summer, I plan to drive a Buick. A cow wouldn’t be able to keep up.