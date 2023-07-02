For school children growing up in on a Midwestern farm in the 1950s, summer began on the first of May and lasted until the day after Labor Day. Before “air-conditioning,” small rural schools let out at the end of April in time for the students to be at home to help with the summer chores.
For the livestock on the farm, corn and other grains are an integral part of their diet. But most important for the cows and other ruminants is the hay. Hay is hard work. After the grass is tall enough, someone has to cut it. Then after the cuttings dry, they have to be swept up into bales. Finally, those bales need to be moved to a part of the farm where they can be protected and easily fed to the cows when the fall pastures have disappeared under a cover of snow and ice.
Because bales don’t last very well if they are drenched by rain, neighbors were always willing to help each other with both equipment and labor. It takes only one person to run a baler, but the job of getting the bales picked up and thrown on a hay rack is a lot easier if you have at least three people working on the job. Most of the older school boys looked forward to hay time, so they could go around to all of the farms to help toss the squares or rounds on wagons and get them into the hayloft at the barn. At 50 pounds each, bales were the perfect weight for developing those muscles needed to play high school football.
When I was involved with the haying, I was in the kitchen helping fix the food for the men who would stop around noon for a dinner break. The best cooks in the neighborhood attracted the best workers.
My mother was noted for her pies, potato salad and gallon-sized pitchers of cold iced tea. Side dishes were based on whatever was ripening in the garden located not far from the kitchen door.
Meat depended on which cuts in the freezer needed to be used up before a new side of beef or whole hog was ready to be butchered. Chickens, who weren’t laying, were also candidates for the summer dinner menu. It is rumored that even a hapless ground hog caught digging up my grandmother’s garden wound up on the hay table as a chuck roast smothered in onions.
The men were served family style in the dining room while the women dined in the kitchen on plates filled from the pots on the stove. After the meal was over, everyone sat out in the yard under the cedar tree to gossip and digest before heading out to finish the job. If the morning had gone as planned, most of the bales were already on the racks, and at least part of the crew could begin throwing the bales on the elevator lifting them up to the barn loft. The women finished up their part of the day by washing and drying the dishes.
Hay wasn’t the only item baled and tossed into the attic of our huge dairy barn. After the wheat was harvested, a baler went through the field and made squares of straw that were important for helping keep cows and pigs warm during cold winter days.
All too soon the long days of summer were over, the pastures too dry to mow for hay and the corn fields beginning to turn into waves of gold. Except for the corn crib, the barn was filled to the brim with the hay, straw, and cereal grains needed to keep our animals fed and comfortable during the next winter. All the non-layers had already been culled from the flock and the garden had survived the varmints that wanted to share our vegetables before they were pickled, dried, canned or frozen.
As we celebrated the end of our summer with a Labor Day picnic, we were already anticipating the fall rush of preparing for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Our “real” vacation time would come later during the slower months of winter between the chores of tossing out ears of corn to our hogs and laying out bales of hay for our cows.