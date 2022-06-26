When my paternal grandparents sold their Illinois farm to move closer to family members who had migrated to Springfield, Mo., my mother asked if she could have the big black cauldron her mother-in-law used to scald chicken when she was preparing it for the freezer.
My mother had no plans to use the cauldron for butchering. Her days as a poultry farmer ended when she went back to work as a teacher. There were no longer any hens laying eggs in the hen house or roosters rudely waking us at the first sign of an early-morning sun. The flock of broilers that once occupied the second floor of the big red barn had flown into history. The ingredients for our chicken dinners were bought at the local A&P grocery.
My mother wanted the souvenir of the cauldron to use as a giant flower container to accent the garden of roses and hollyhocks my father tended next to the detached garage.
To my mother’s surprise, when the giant cauldron was delivered by one of her brother-in-laws, it contained a small black open-kettle-style pot. The smaller vessel was apparently left over from days when folks had just one option for cooking — an open fire.
Since my mother loved her electric stove and had no designs about going camping, she found an extra gallon of dirt and turned the little kettle into a flower pot. It was too small to decorate the garden, so it wound up next to the front door of the house, welcoming visitors with its bright display of summer flowers.
When it became time for my parents to make their own move from western Illinois to the eastern side of the state, I was given the large cauldron to hold flowers on my patio. The small pot went with my mother to their new home in Champaign. Their move came during the winter, but as soon as spring began to tease the season, my mother asked if I could take her shopping for garden plants to put into her little black pot.
Champaign has several options for shopping for garden supplies. My mother explored all of them. There had to be a geranium and some petunias. There also had to be a tall centerpiece and a trailing vine. None of the stores had what she seemed to have in mind. She said the pot had to have a dash of flash, and she just wasn’t feeling it.
My patience was stretched pretty thin, so we gave up the hunt. My sister would take over the next day. Valerie drove in once a month from Rockford and had the strength of an angel when it came to shopping with my mother.
For three years, the pot sat next to the front door of their condo, bringing a bit of western Illinois to Champaign. For another three years, it sat on the back patio of my parents’ assisted-living facility. I wanted to take the pot to their nursing home, but my mother insisted it go back to the condo. She was concerned the antique would disappear.
Each spring, I would find a dash of flash to fill the pot, always using at least one geranium, some petunias, something tall and a trailing vine. The pot sat next to the door of the condo, which I maintained as a guesthouse for family members coming to visit my parents. Each year, I took photos and shared them with my mother for her approval of the proper use of a dash of flash in her little black pot.
A couple of years ago, I sold the condo. It was no longer needed as a guesthouse, as my parents had moved back to western Illinois. They now occupy a spot at the family cemetery down the road from the little black pot’s previous home.
I considered taking the pot to the cemetery. But I know my mother wouldn’t want it there. It would be too tempting for the graveyard thief, who took the planter that was on my grandmother’s grave, to do a repeat job. Instead, each spring, as the last frost approaches, I go shopping for a dash of flash, hoping the plants I choose for the little pot sitting on the edge of my garden would please my mother.