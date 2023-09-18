Each family has their own morning ritual designed to accommodate the time everyone needs to leave the house for school and work. During my grammar school years, I didn’t need an alarm clock because my household had someone who always seemed to wake up before the sun even thought about peeking over the horizon.
“Up all hammocks,” was my father’s morning signal for three sleepy kids to rise and begin the morning ritual. Wash and brush. Dine on cereal drenched in milk. Grab the books and head outside to catch a ride to school.
For years, I wondered, “Why hammocks?” We lived on a midwestern farm and didn’t own one of those rope-strung contraptions listed as a back yard accessory in the Sears catalog.
Eventually, after listening more closely to stories told by my father’s shipmates at a couple of his Navy reunions, I discovered it was how he slept on the USS Milwaukee when he was part of her torpedo crew in 1940-1942.
The WWII version of the USS Milwaukee was an Omaha-class light cruiser launched in a Tacoma, Wash., shipyard on March 24, 1921. When my father joined the ship’s crew on Nov. 15, 1940, the ship already had a reputation that provided its nickname, the “Mighty Millie.”
The Millie didn’t provide bunks for its sailors. Instead, the crew slept in woven rope beds slung from hooks and bars built into the walls of the ship. Each sailor was issued a hammock, thin mattress, sack-like sheets, and a scratchy wool blanket. It was all stored in a rucksack carried to their duty stations, both ashore and shipboard.
When crew members went to sleep at night, they strung their hammocks and climbed in to be lulled to sleep by the sway of their bed as the ship rode the waves of the sea. Each morning the crew was wakened by the call “Up all hammocks.” Sailors would rise, put their beds away for the day and resume their duties. It all sounds very romantic. However, stories I heard at the reunions mentioned hammocks don’t always gently sway, especially during violent sea storms.
While my father was aboard the Millie he had plenty of exposure to the types of weather conditions offered in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. After visiting various seaports in the South Pacific in 1940, the Millie passed through the Panama Canal into the Atlantic Ocean where the ship was assigned to monitor ocean activity in the shipping lanes off the coast of Brazil.
Several weeks after Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, the Millie attempted to stop a south-bound ship displaying a Dutch flag. When the ship’s officers declined to allow the Americans to board, its crew hoisted a flag displaying a swastika. That night, as the Millie’s torpedo gang put up their hammocks, they had a lot to discuss about a sinking ship full of German sailors who refused to surrender.
Ships built during WWII, like the USS Herndon my father served on from 1943-1945, had bunks for their crew members. My father used his bedding but didn’t need the hammock. Eventually, the contraption disappeared from the standard issue of dry goods the Navy quartermaster provides for its enlisted personnel.
After three years of the hearing the standard call to rise and shine each morning, “Up all hammocks” stuck with him all of his life. He even used the phrase to wake his roommates at his last residence, the Champaign County Nursing Home. Fortunately, the other WWII veterans living there understood his intentions. More than one had even slept in a hammock during their own tour of duty.
At the memorial service held in the nursing home after my father passed away, his fellow veterans who lived in the facility rolled into the chapel leaning on a walker or riding a wheelchair. They all joined my family as we honored TM1c James Robert Whitson with a final call to put up his hammock and rise to shine with his heavenly father.