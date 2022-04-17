It would be pretty easy in this time and place to feel personally and collectively helpless and hopeless. The Russian onslaught and brutality on Ukraine; the continuing pandemic and its effects; rising gas prices; our political divisiveness; violence in and around us; climate change — all of which might seem out of our sphere of influence and control, yet tough to live with.
Helpless? Hopeless?
Perhaps.
Some alternative tangent thoughts: Much research would suggest that our IQ (intelligence quotient) is beyond our powers to impact. Our IQ is largely connected to our DNA, our genetic pathways that tie it in. But our other piece of intelligence, our EQ (emotional quotient), isn’t as stuck. Decades of research would suggest that we can, in fact, do things to change it. And this EQ has a lot to do with the quality of our life, the quality of the life we have with those around us and the choices we make.
A compilation of research on emotional intelligence, including Daniel Goleman’s work, suggests four crucial elements are involved in our EQ. I’ve used a pneumonic called “MIRE” to bring it to focus for me. Taking some liberties with the research, it goes like this:
Motivate
- self. Point the finger more inward than outward. When life is difficult, our tendency is to point the finger (be careful which one) in an outward trajectory that quickly places blame on others or on our situations. Pointing inward — what can I do to impact and improve the status of my emotions and actions? — is more in our control; and might prove more productive than the counterproductive outward “finger.”
Delay impulse
- and gratification. Many of our young people have grown up in the world of video games. Things happen now in video gaming. And the win/lose games can easily translate to how one deals with life. Act now if you plan to win! Many of us adults have this same tendency to “act now” on our emotions. An example: When angry and confronted, it’s easier to pull a trigger than to go through the lengthier sorts of communication, compromise and healthy results. Think about where our inabilities to delay impulse and gratification get us. We can learn a new language — not easy, but necessary.
Regulate
- moods and actions. Find a centered place to come to when faced with challenges and with life. The immediate and high levels of fight or flight and the elevator movements of up or down with our emotions can diminish our lives and the lives of those around us if we do not re-track ourselves in a more centered and thoughtful manner. Breathe! Yes, this, too, is a new language for many of us and can be learned.
Empathy
- — have it and act on it. What is it like to live in someone else’s shoes? Can we put ourselves in the place and minds of others before we make our instantaneous judgements about their worth — or lack thereof? This, too, can be taught and developed.
These emotions, like their counterparts — blaming others, acting on impulse, swinging moods from pillar to post and displaying a total lack of understanding of others — are rooted in our minds and our habits.
Learning to MIRE is also a series of habits and change. It is rarely easy but worth the time and attention needed.
So, how do we make these changes if we think we need it? For some of us, it may be as easy as being aware of the need — of being conscious that thus far, what I’ve done when faced with adversity is un-MIRE. Working slowly on the self-growth of “change” is difficult, but not impossible.
Some of us can handle this on our own. For others, it might involve education, reading, talking with others and/or therapy — engaging for a period of time in the needed work and awareness that “I need help.” This recognition of needed outreach is much more a sign of strength than of weakness. Seek and ye shall find.
Yes, our emotional quotient vs. our intelligence quotient is in our sphere of influence and control. It can help us speak our own truth to the power of things around us that are or seem out of our control.
Here’s a rationale for the awareness/change in further developing our EQ: It is a quality-of-life issue. Our ability or inability to handle our emotions, especially when faced with conflict and difficulty, has an enormous amount to do with the quality of life we lead with ourselves and with others.
That old Serenity Prayer — Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference — has had and always will have power in our personal and collective daily lives.
May we each rethink this power, especially now, with all that is on our plates.