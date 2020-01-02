A recent letter warns us that “taking Christ out of Christmas” will result in a “very severe price.” The author asserts that many people are experiencing Christmas as “a stressful rush to get presents, rather than “savoring peace, joy and love.”
Truly, the commercialization of Christmas has marginalized the importance of Christ. The price is the immersion of many consumers in a powerful spectacle where mammon plays a major role.
Yet the notion that anyone is “insisting that everyone use the world “holiday” instead of “Christmas” is unfamiliar to me. The “supposed rationale” of these unknown perpetrators is that “they want the holiday to be more ‘inclusive’.”
No harm there. The rhetorical preference of individuals varies; yet there may be an unspoken subtext on either side.
The belief that Christ “loves everyone and wants everyone to have eternal joy” is widely accepted. Yet that in no way supports the notion that those who prefer different sorts of “season’s greetings” are guilty of subverting a sacred belief.
The idea that there “is no peace, joy, hope, love, goodwill toward [humans] in the designation “holiday” is not so. Official holidays represent an essential part of the “forgiveness, redemption, and eternal life” promised by our Christian faithful and others in America.
Americans of all sorts may feel a kindred spirit of cheer and goodwill on holidays; yet it shouldn’t end there. People who dare to challenge the authority of tradition are 100 percent free to invent new rhetoric aimed at being better people.
DOUG OLIVE
Champaign