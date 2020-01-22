The 2018 election in IL-13 was not a Blue Wave, but instead a Red Recession.
Between 2016 and 2018, the Republican vote decreased by 50,000. However, Democratic votes increased by 8,000; with 6,400 of that increase occurring in Champaign County.
With President Trump facing another presidential election, we can expect those 50,000 Republicans to return. Trump’s Republican favorables are at an all-time high of 90 percent.
As a Sanders delegate candidate, I was at the State Board of Elections and saw the Trump campaign as the first ones in line, with their entire cohort. Those 50,000 voters will almost surely be returning, and with gusto.
Enthusiasm drives voter turnout, and it is hard to be enthusiastic if you are marginalized. IL-13 is full of marginalized, stigmatized peoples.
As of the latest estimates, IL-13 had over a 60 percent districtwide eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It is hard to earn the time and effort of a person on SNAP to vote, because that’s a hard and disenfranchising life.
How does one instill enthusiasm in the disenfranchised majority of our district? Because our population is over 700,000 with under 271,000 voting. For folks paying attention, that’s 38 percent of the district. Between voters and SNAP recipients, that’s practically the entire district. This is the right question to focus on in our district.
So there are two Democratic candidates to consider: Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan, betsydirksenlondrigan.com, and Stefanie Smith, stefanie2020.com.
Disclosure: I am Stefanie’s campaign manager.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana