The red-light-camera controversy pits political darkness against light.
In 2015, the Illinois House voted to ban red-light cameras, but the bill was blocked in the state Senate by a corrupt legislator on the payroll of a red-light-camera company.
That’s one reason why — now that the details of the 2015 vote have been disclosed — the House overwhelmingly voted this week to approve similar legislation. It would be no surprise if — this time — the Senate follows the House’s lead and sends the legislation to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature.
After all, a bright, shining light — not a red one — has been cast on this whole tawdry business, and the public is not amused.
This time, however, rather than corrupt interests opposing the legislation, equally obnoxious forces have formed a mutually beneficial coalition urging maintenance of the status quo.
They are money-hungry municipal officials, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the equally dollar-focused red-light-camera companies.
Desperate for revenue and profits, they urge retention of red-light cameras under the guise of allowing local communities to decide for themselves whether to pick the pockets of motorists — $100 each — who don’t come to a complete stop at designated intersections.
Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, contended that it’s corrupt politicians and company officials — “the people who were taking bribes or paying bribes or soliciting bribes” — that are the problem, not the cameras themselves.
Actually, they’re both problems, one generating the other.
As state Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, pointed out, the cameras exist solely to generate revenue from motorists. They have little to nothing to do with promoting traffic safety, as proponents contend. In fact, they contribute to increases in rear-end collisions, as a study commissioned by The Chicago Tribune showed.
Although they are inherently obnoxious and ineffective, some municipal officials love them for the revenue they generate. Just two red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will produce an estimated $5 million this year.
That’s a lot of money, so much that it was inevitable that the red-light-camera movement would attract the darker forces who play such key roles in state and municipal government.
McSweeney’s legislation, which was passed unanimously in the House, would ban the cameras in non-home-rule communities in Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Will, Madison and St. Clair counties. Those are the ones surrounding Chicago and across the river from St. Louis.
McSweeney said his bill is just the first step toward a complete, rather than a partial, ban on the cameras.
Local control is, generally, a good thing. But one has to ask: Local control to do what?
There’s no local control on public bans related to cigarette smoking. Why should be there on red-light cameras when each practice, for obviously separate reasons, is a menace to the body politic?
One more thing about that 2015 vote in the Senate. Former Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, the self-described “protector” of the red-light-camera industry, didn’t kill it by himself. He led the committee that killed the bill, but Sandoval surely had help.
Who? Sandoval is cooperating with federal investigators in their corruption investigation regarding the red-light cameras, so the public will learn more about that with the passage of time.
In the meantime, out, out, red-light cameras, a malignant revenue-raising tool that feeds this state’s even-more-malignant public corruption.