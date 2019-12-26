Stefanie Smith is emerging as a significant challenger to establishment politicians for the 2020 elections. Though Illinois is an open primary state, Smith has chosen to run as a Democrat against both Betsy Londrigan and current 13th District Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Unlike both Londrigan and Davis, Smith is building a grass-roots operation that does not accept donations from corporations. Speaking strictly about the Democratic candidates: where Londrigan fights to protect and represent the middle class and maintain our current social systems, Smith advocates for the highly underrepresented working class and leans radical left rather than neoliberal left on issues.
Smith supports the Green New Deal (as espoused by the Green Party), immigration reform, single payer health-care (which is demonstrably more cost effective and will save lives), reproductive rights (pro-choice), LGBTQ equality (and thus, worker protections), and the minimum wage to be raised to a living wage, to match inflation. She also seeks to end SESTA-FOSTA, decriminalize sex work and attain paid leave for survivors of domestic violence. Smith proclaims that housing is a human right — just as medical care should be.
Readers who are exhausted by inhumane leaders who do not listen to constituents or have their best interests in mind should consider backing Smith for District 13 in the March primary. Her positions are based on research and compassion.
KATRINA HALFAKER
Champaign