Are you going to lose weight? Get more exercise and better grades? Watch less TV? Learn to play bridge?
Let’s see now — it’s Jan. 8. That’s way more than enough time for naive dreamers to have broken, forgotten or otherwise ignored all the New Year’s resolutions they made to achieve their 2020 self-improvement regimen.
The enduring cliche is that change is constant. What’s even more true is that change is hard, especially positive behavioral change that requires replacing old, enjoyable habits — overeating, loafing around, staring at the boob tube — with new physically and mentally demanding ones — moderation in all things, regular exercise and personal discipline.
People try, people fail. What’s important is that they keep trying to do and be better.
So, in that spirit, how are readers contemplating life in this new year and new decade?
Are they intent on creating a new and improved persona, maintaining an already-improved self or sticking with the same-old, same-old that could be worse, but definitely could be better?
Those are questions people have been asking themselves almost from the beginning of time.
Does anyone doubt that Eve resolved that she’d never be fooled by that lying serpent again?
The historians say that Babylonians promised their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. Those who have overdue library books should bear that in mind.
Self-improvement promises reportedly are big when times are bad.
During the Great Depression of the 1930s, 25 percent of American adults made New Year’s resolutions.
The American Medical Association has reported that poll numbers show that 40 to 50 percent of Americans participated in the New Year’s resolution tradition in the 1980s and ’90s.
Studies also have found that people who make symbolic New Year’s promises have a higher rate of success than those who pick less significant times of the year. A reported 46 percent of participants who made common New Year’s resolutions were likely to succeed — a ten-fold improvement over those who picked different times to embrace positive change.
One key to success is to be realistic in what one hopes to achieve.
A 2014 report said that 35 percent of participants who failed their New Year’s resolutions concluded their goals were unrealistic. Another 33 percent of participants didn’t track their progress. Those are organization and judgment issues.
But 23 percent forgot about them, revealing just how serious these non-promise keepers really were.
About 10 percent said they made too many resolutions. Remember what they said about Rome not being built in a day. The same applies to a new and better self.
Keys to success are a real determination to achieve one’s goal and establishing mini-goals. No marathoner ever made the distance the first time he put on running shoes — it’s a building process in which people slowly get better.
So what’s up for 2020? People are, by nature, dreamers. Of those dreamers, some are achievers, mostly by dint of hard work.
That’s why it’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions and much harder to keep them. So good luck to all into self-improvement — the record shows they’ll need it.