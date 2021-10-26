Stubborn opposition is forcing President Joe Biden to cut back his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and its massive new taxes and entitlements. The agenda changes minute by minute with compromise imminent.
One plan element was raising the corporate income tax to 26.5 percent, but the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the fiscal year that just ended showed a 75 percent increase in corporate taxes — this after the previous administration reduced corporate rates to 21 percent.
In a sudden burst of enlightenment, Biden removed the corporate tax bump. Oh, wait — maybe it’s back?
Everyone favors the $1 trillion Congress approved for infrastructure if indeed it will go where intended, but holding this needed work (with its jobs) hostage to big boosts in entitlements has been political extortion.
Not mentioned by the press: Federal fiscal-year receipts hit a record $4.05 trillion. That’s great news, because meanwhile the administration spent $6.82 trillion, albeit $1.7 trillion for COVID-related awards. As Biden and Nancy Pelosi reduce their bill to roughly $2 trillion, progressives seek creative ways to fund what they can over the long term.
They want to pay for new spending by taxing business and wealthy individuals — in actuality, the “working rich.” While they target these populations, analysis shows that the top 1 percent already pay 40.1 percent of federal individual income tax, or about twice their “fair share.” The bottom 50 percent of earners make 11.6 percent of the income and pay 2.9 percent of the taxes, and expanded child credits will reduce even that.
Yes, those earning $10 million and up could pay more without personal sacrifice, even though high earners already pay far more taxes than in other developed countries. But even taxing unrealized capital gains for the wealthiest will not be enough. Anticipate complex tax changes that will impact everyone.
Don’t overlook the implicit tax of inflation, stoked by runaway spending and deficits that must be funded by “printing” money. Inflation is especially hard on the bottom 50 percent. Just now, the “working man” is not suffering; it is the non-working who languish. More entitlements that will only deter the unemployed from seeking work and keep them dependent upon bigger government.
News flash to progressives: Income redistribution will not resolve income disparity. Taxing those who create jobs and produce to subsidize those who don’t is a disincentive to leading productive, self-sufficient lives.
We have 10 million job openings and 8 million unemployed. I recognize that some people truly cannot hold jobs. Still, we need incentives to achieve gainful employment, not public assistance programs that perpetuate the conditions they purport to alleviate. Even Bill Clinton understood that.
The plague of COVID-19 has brought higher wages and lucrative job openings across the spectrum, making calls for a guaranteed minimum income (to reduce the income gap) unsupportable. Instead, divert $500 billion from subsidies into promised workforce development programs to qualify the unemployed for open jobs.
We are well rid of the man, but Donald Trump’s policies created record employment and wage levels, enhancing the economic status of millions — not least minorities. Unfortunately, they also added to budget deficits. Only difficult cuts in government spending will ever achieve the goal — or is it a dream — of a balanced budget or even surpluses.
I will not see that in my lifetime because, regardless of party, Congress persists in irresponsibility: Our elected politicians are craven, too devoted to reelection to lead, to take the courageous and prudent stands necessary to pull us out of the economic whirlpool that keeps pulling this nation downward.