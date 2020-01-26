Have you ever bought a product that required assembly?
The manufacturer created the product for a specific purpose. If the product is not used for the specific purpose for which it was created, it can be damaged and broken and will not fulfill its created purpose.
When you open the box of the product, it comes with specific instructions about how to put it together and properly maintain and operate it. Again, if the instructions are not followed, the product will be damaged and not fulfill its created purpose.
Genesis 1:27: “So, God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female, he created them.”
Our creator who made us has the right to rule over us, make the rules and hold us accountable for the choices we make in this life. Apart from God, we cannot fulfill our created purpose to glorify our creator. Apart from God, we are broken and incomplete.
Years ago, when I was attending seminary, I drove a public school bus and was telling one of the children if your parents love you, they will have rules for you to obey and hold you accountable when you break them. He told me I had strange ideas.
Today, when you tell people to repent and turn to Jesus to be healed, they hate us and falsely accuse us of hating them.
BILL DENNY
Urbana