On April 14, 1912, the great ship the Titanic was sunk as a consequence of hitting an iceberg.
Now the Great State of Illinois has its own “Big Fat Iceberg” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
His agenda is to sink all business and commerce by taxing them back to the ice ages. Pritzker has set his sites on car sales by requiring buyers to pay sales taxes (minus a $10,000 exclusion) on their trade-ins. He’s going to double-tax anyone who wants or needs a car.
This state has a reputation for imposing taxes that are too high.
Anyone remember the slogan from an old Taco Bell commercial — make a run for the border?
That will be the new slogan for Illinois if we don’t stop Pritzker — the Big Fat Iceberg.
RAY MILLIGAN
Champaign