Now that Cullerton is out and Harmon is in, it’ll be back to business as usual.
After a knockdown, drag-out political fight, Illinois Senate Democrats elected veteran Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park to that body’s president post, replacing retiring Chicago Democrat John Cullerton.
When the matter was settled, the two candidates (winner Harmon and loser Kimberly Lightford of Maywood) spoke warmly of each other. Readers should be skeptical of the kumbaya rhetoric, but it’s hard to believe that whatever hard feelings this political battle engendered will cause any problem for Senate Democrats as they pursue their liberal political agenda.
That’s because they are in ideological lockstep. At the same time, House Democrats are pretty much ideological mirrors of Senate Democrats. On top of that, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made it clear that he agrees with legislators that vastly increased social spending financed by higher state income taxes is the best way to go.
That unanimity of opinion means legislative Republicans, an irrelevant super minority to the Democrats’ super-majority, can expect another miserable legislative session this year.
Cullerton’s departure marks a signal change. He hasn’t been in charge nearly as a long as Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. But the 71-year-old Cullerton has spent almost his entire adult life in the General Assembly (first the House and later the Senate), including 10 years as president. So there will be new stylings under Harmon, even if the substance remains largely the same.
More important, Harmon’s favorite members of the Senate will be those who backed him, not Lightford. They will get preferred treatment when he gains the desired flexibility to hand out plum leadership assignments and committee chairmanships.
For now, however, Lightford will retain the majority leader’s post directly under Harmon as a consequence of her decision to publicly embrace Harmon’s election.
Had Lightford been elected president, the majority leader’s post would have gone to Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill.
Manar was interested in becoming Senate president after Cullerton announced his impending departure. But he quickly formed an alliance with Lightford, who was the first to announce her desire to succeed Cullerton and jumped out to a quick lead in the race.
But Lightford, who was vying to become the first black woman to lead the Senate, was not able to sustain that momentum. The longer it took her to wrap up commitments from 30 of the 40 Senate Democrats, the stronger Harmon’s prospects became.
For instance on Saturday, Harmon released the names of seven Democrats who were backing him. They included local state Sen. Scott Bennett.
This was an uncomfortable vote for Senators, mostly because they feared the potential negative consequences of supporting the losing candidate.
Politicians have long memories, and they can become very angry and vindictive when they don’t get what they want.
Perhaps that’s why Lightford castigated Chicago state Sen. Emil Jones III, who also is black, for not supporting her. According to news reports, however, Jones and his father, former Senate President Emil Jones Jr., opposed Lightford to get even with her for supporting Cullerton when he was elected Senate president in 2009.
That sort of insider politics gossip is interesting, speaking volumes about the highly personal nature of the competition. But policy is really what’s driving them.
Now that this housekeeping matter is settled, Democrats in the Senate, House and governor’s mansion will continue to have their way in Springfield.