As I’m sure most people have heard, President Donald Trump’s director of citizenship and immigration services, Ken Cuccinelli, attempted to rewrite history with more of their infamous “alternative facts.”
This administration continues to undermine the very democracy they have sworn to protect and uphold. This administration has committed many vile acts against immigrants, but this new update is a punch not only to immigrants, but to the very idea of this nation.
On the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, the plaque reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
However, Ken decided that he thought this only applied to Europeans and people who can stand up on their own two feet.
Tell me how those two ideas can coincide with one another? This is and should be the core ideal of American immigration policy.
This is a country of refugees. The very first European settlers were fleeing oppression and, by the way, could not stand on their own two feet.
Those white men would have died if not for the natives who showed them how to farm the land. This country is only great because of the immigrants who came here in search of a better life.
The Trump administration is not making this country great; immigrants do that. If we continue to allow this action against immigrants and refugees, the America that we all know and love will perish from the Earth.
LUCAS SIMPSON
Mahomet