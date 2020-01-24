It’s time for U.S. to drop its nukes Jan 24, 2020 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The recent cartoon depicting the Iranian downing of a domestic airliner should have included a second pane depicting the U.S. downing of Iran Air Flight 655 on July 3, 1988. So, when will we be getting rid of our own nukes? MARK SANDROCKChampaign News-Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News High-quality opponents descending upon Atkins Top of the Morning, Jan. 24, 2020 Hard Chargers: Pair of Centennial greats give back to their hometown This day in history, Jan. 24, 2020 Area history, Jan. 24, 2020 Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hawkins getting some hype Underwood finds Griffin's Big Ten suspension 'excessive' Champaign County clerk says those erroneously registered to vote have been purged Most Popular Articles ArticlesUrbana man with cannabis in car facing first of its kind chargesTate | A sports disaster unlike anything the conference had knownChampaign lawyer suspended indefinitelyGriffin addresses Tuesday's ejectionLincoln Square: Two steps forward, one step backThe roaring '20s: Five issues facing the UI in the next five yearsUPDATE: police looking for driver in I-74 crashDixie HacklerTom's #Mailbag, Jan. 17, 2020Underwood finds Griffin's Big Ten suspension 'excessive' Twitter News