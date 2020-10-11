Jay Simpson | A sore subject — racism in America
Although racism
still exists, it’s played out.
Who even has the time anymore?
As much as I wish I could say nobody does, I can’t, because a lot of people still do.
They show it daily, and it usually comes from people who are a little older.
I was raised to treat everyone with the same respect, no matter the color.
In fact, my best friend for over 15 years is White, and I have a lot more close friends who are of other ethnicities.
The different colors of our skin have never been a problem and have allowed us to see life from more than one perspective.
Racism has to be taught.
I don’t believe people are born that way.
It hurts my heart to see children who are barely even old enough to walk to school alone calling other kids derogatory names.
They probably have no idea what they are really even saying, just repeating what they’ve heard.
I wish more people didn’t see color.
We shouldn’t judge anyone but if we do, people should be judged based on the type of person they are and the heart they have.
Not by the color of their skin.
As much as I would love for us as people to come together as one, I know it’s something that will never happen.
Racism sucks and it is unfair but I believe it’s something that will be around forever.
As adults who
aren’t racist, we must continue to educate |
our children about why it’s important they treat everyone the way they would want to be treated.
We should also teach them how to handle themselves if they ever have a racist encounter when we aren’t around.
Violence isn’t the only way.
Jay Simpson, a student resource supervisor at Urbana High School, writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.