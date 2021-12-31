Jay Simpson | Another life lost too soon
It’s a different feeling when a kid you’ve coached in the past loses his life to gun violence at the young age of 17. He was still a kid and had so much to accomplish.
I won’t say his name out of respect for his family, but he is definitely a good kid gone too soon. It hurts when you know you could’ve made a bigger impact in a kid’s life, and now there is nothing I can do to change that.
As his coach, I should have been checking on him off the basketball court. These kids need positive male role models who actually care about them as young men, not just athletes. We have to make sure their mental health is in tact, because they go through a lot outside of school that we don’t have a clue about.
I have his family in my prayers, especially his grandmother. She did her best to raise him and keep him on track. Such a sweet lady who works really hard to provide for her family and doesn’t take any mess. She is a no-nonsense type of woman — like the women in my family — and I respect it.
I’m a big believer in what goes around comes around, so if you are living by the gun, then nine times out of 10 you’ll die by the gun. I say that to say we need to put the guns down, because bodies are dropping at a very rapid rate.
These children aren’t even getting a chance to live their life before getting killed. It’s sickening to see, but it’s been happening so much it’s becoming the norm.
I feel like I write about deaths and shootings too much. Let’s put the guns down and bring some change to our community before it’s too late.
