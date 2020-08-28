jay simpson

The decision by the NBA to postpone Wednesday’s games over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., didn’t sit well with me — at first.
In my mind, players boycotting one or two games really doesn’t solve anything.
But then word spread that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were thinking about boycotting the rest of the playoffs.
That did sit well with me, because I knew it was a start to getting the change we demand as a race.
The NBA has proven to be one of the most, if not the most, influential leagues in the world. After the NBA announced it would be postponing games Wednesday, my phone alerted me to the WNBA, MLB and professional soccer joining the movement as well.
It shows a sense of camaraderie and unity to see professional athletes — of all races and sports — come together for a bigger purpose.
I’ve been asked what I would have done had the idea of boycotting been brought up while I played basketball at Purdue.
Under these circumstances, it would be quite easy for me to boycott. I agree 100 percent with the teams taking a stance by not taking the court.
The same stuff has been happening for years, and we are fed up. We are demanding change — or our pro athletes will not be entertaining those who kill and mistreat Black men based on the color of their skin.
The same people who claim to be your No. 1 fan will kill your family member based on the color of your skin, then let a 17-year-old Caucasian roam the streets with an AR-15 and kill two people.
Make it make sense!
I do not understand it at all. I know things aren’t going to change overnight or even by next year, but that is why we as a race and the people who support our race have to keep our foot on the gas. We cannot let up and continue to brush these kind of things off, or they will continue to happen.
I believe it is important that we be truthful and tell our kids what it’s like being Black in America and what they will soon face. It is a scary feeling knowing I have two Black male children who will one day have to grow up and face this reality.
It starts at home. If you can, you should really tell your child like it is so that when these incidents do occur, it won’t be a surprise to them.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.