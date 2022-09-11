Jay Simpson | Coach was teaching till the end
Central Illinois lost a basketball legend this week.
Rest In Peace to coach Lee Cabutti, the greatest to ever do it at Champaign Central High School. I won’t go too long but I feel it’s only right that I show my respect to him and his family.
I have had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions. What I took away most was his intelligence and how down to earth he was.
I remember walking up to him to introduce myself, and he stopped me right away and told me he knew who I was and that he liked my game, but if I wanted to take my game to the next level then I needed to get in better shape.
Normally I would’ve been offended, but hearing that from Coach Cabutti really lit a fire under me. I started to take working out more serious than ever; I was locked in.
My last time seeing Coach was at the Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game in early August at Centennial High School. Like always, he was in good spirits. He sat on the bench with us the whole game and gave us small pointers here and there.
His first words when he saw our squad was “you guys are big” as he smiled from ear to ear.
The team and I were blessed enough to get a picture with him before tip-off and we had no clue it would be one of the last pictures he would take.
I must say it was an honor to meet Coach Cabutti, an even bigger honor to be able to play in front of him, with the win to top of all off.
I’m looking forward to the alumni game being at Central next year so that we can represent Coach on the court named after him.
Rest In Peace to both Coach Cabutti and Coach Carrodine. You both will truly be missed and your names will live on forever.
Long live two Champaign basketball legends.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.