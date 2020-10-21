jay simpson

Social media can be a blessing and a curse.
I know. I became hooked in high school, and I still post on Facebook and browse Instagram regularly. I take two-week breaks to clear my mind and stay productive.
What I’ve learned is that social media can be used a platform to show people’s talents, but it also can give people a false reality.
There are a lot of wealthy people on social media, and they like to let it be known with the pictures they post: large amounts of cash, designer clothes, exotic cars and big, beautiful homes.
Some of the people you see with these things can afford it and have put in the work to be able to flaunt it.
Then you have the fakers — the ones who see rich people flaunting and try to imitate them. They will do anything in their power to fit in and make it look like they have the same lifestyle.
And what about their priorities? They would rather spend their money on clothes and shoes to keep up with the Joneses than use it for something that would better benefit them, like a car or an apartment.
Too many times, I see people who are sleeping on a friend’s couch spending $1,000 on shoes and clothes.
I’ve been around both real millionaires and fakers. One thing’s for sure: The fakers did a lot more to try to prove they weren’t faking, which ironically made it clear as day that they were.
Social media has some youth thinking they have to grow up a lot faster than they do. Life isn’t a race or a competition of who can post the flashiest things on Instagram.
The people who have these things put in a lot of behind-the-scenes work that they don’t show on social media to get them.
Trust me when I say it will feel a lot better to know you worked for everything you have. It’s not hard to spot the real from the fake.
