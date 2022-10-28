Wednesday was a very special day for my family and me. It was my daughter’s first birthday, and we celebrated her the right way. The whole day was about her, and we did everything to make her feel the love.
She’s only 1, so I know she won’t remember everything, but it’s still nice to make her feel special.
Her family from her mother’s side and family from my side all came together and gave her some amazing gifts, and for that, her mom and I are very thankful.
Watching her grow this past year has been mind-blowing because she is so advanced. I’ve been emotional all week just thinking about how fast she’s growing up, and not to mention how beautiful she is.
She’s literally the most beautiful baby I’ve ever laid eyes on, with a personality of gold. My baby girl is always smiling and in such a good mood, which rubs off on everyone around her, and I would say she gets that trait from me.
Becoming a girl dad has been everything I expected plus more. Making her smile and being there to comfort her is the best feeling in the world. A daughter’s love hits different, and I know all of my fellow girl dads can relate.
I’m looking forward to watching my baby continue to grow up and become a big girl. I know she’s going to do great in life because she has that it factor. Sometimes, when you look at a kid, you can just tell they will be special, and that’s what I see when I look at my daughter.
She’s the one, and I’m so blessed to be her father.
Shout out to all of the girl dads out here. I know the love you have for your baby girls is unmatched. Let’s keep being great fathers who protect and lead the right way. The best example is the one set at home.