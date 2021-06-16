Jay Simpson | Health is wealth, and I'm about to cash in
Recently, I’ve started back going on morning runs and, boy, does it do the body good.
Not only that, but it’s soothing to the mind and soul as well.
Just getting back to nature first thing in the morning with the birds chirping and sun shining is a beautiful sight.
It instantly brings me peace and normally sets the tone for my day.
I’ve realized that health is wealth, so getting myself back into tiptop shape is my goal.
I’ve been relaxed for far too long, and it’s taken a toll on me physically and mentally.
Some of the things I’m used to doing at a high level I can’t do anymore due to being out of shape and unhealthy.
That can alter your mood a lot and mess with your happiness.
When you’re living a healthy lifestyle, more than likely you’ll be living a happy life. It’s just how it works: They go hand in hand.
I want to be the father that’s still active with his children in his 40s. I don’t want to be the one who can’t even shoot hoops and play catch with them because of health issues and weight problems.
I’m dedicating my health journey to my children, because they deserve it.
Someone who can physically show them how to do things instead of trying to coach them verbally.
Feel free to join me on my journey as I’m hoping to motivate and inspire.
Health is wealth, and it starts with the parents.
