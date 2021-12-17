Jay Simpson | Hold young athletes accountable
It’s so easy to blame the coach for everything — I get it, because ultimately it’s their team.
But what happened to holding kids accountable?
Every time something doesn’t go a kid’s way, it’s always the coach’s fault. But — news flash — does your child put in extra work on their game outside of practice? Do they have the grades? Are they respectful? Can you trust them?
Maybe you should see how your child practices to help understand. Just because he or she is your Michael Jordan doesn’t mean that’s reality.
I didn’t really understand until I started coaching and I started to experience these kinds of things myself. As a coach, I play the players who give our team the best chance to win the game. Those are usually the players who practice hard and do what they’re supposed to do off the court as well.
Hard work always beats talent. I’ll take a kid who plays hard and who I can trust in crucial moments of the game over a kid who thinks he’s supposed to shoot every shot.
It’s not always the coach’s fault.
It’s time we start holding our children accountable and stop babying them because that gets them absolutely nowhere.
Teach them the values of hard work at an early age so it won’t be such a surprise for them as they grow up.
If a child is coachable, respectful and trustworthy, then there is no doubt in my mind they will succeed.
