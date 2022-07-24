Jay Simpson | How I'm treated isn't the issue
I hear a lot of talk about me not having to deal with the same type of foul treatment my fellow Black brothers have to deal with due to my status in the community.
Although it may earn me some passes and open a few more doors, it doesn’t change the fact that I am Black. At the end of the day I don’t care how I’m treated and respected. It means nothing to me if my friends and family who look like me are not treated equally.
It’s a shame that in order for us to be respected or looked at as a positive figure, we have to bring something to the table that benefits everyone but our own kind. If we are not good enough or qualified in the higher-up’s eyes, then they could care less about us. That’s what I would like to see change.
Things have changed. Society is a little more open to people being themselves in the most authentic form, so I don’t understand why it’s hard for anyone to accept people as they come and for what they are good at, not looks or skin color.
I try to stay off of these kind of topics because I love everyone no matter the color, but sometimes enough is enough. I hate seeing my people not get treated equally because of how they appear.
I know so many intelligent young Black adults who haven’t been given the chance because they don’t obtain a degree and their face doesn’t ring a lot of bells. We are tired of being overlooked and treated as if we are less than.
We want our success to be normal and genuinely accepted, not glorified because we are Black.
