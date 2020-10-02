opinion: jay’s take
When it comes to the greatest of all time, a lot of names come to mind but one sticks out:
LeBron James.
LeBron is an icon on and off of the basketball court, one of the most inspiring sports figures ever.
I’ve been a fan of his since 2003 and it will stay that way for the rest of his career.
I had a chance to meet the legend at the LeBron James Skills Academy in Akron, Ohio, in 2011. It was the summer after I left Champaign Central High for La Lumiere, and I was invited along with 59 other top high school players.
LeBron not only talked to me, but he busted my lip during a scrimmage. It was by far the best experience of my life.
On the verge of another NBA title, LeBron continues to make a difference in my eyes.
As a kid, you get so blinded by the flashy things, such as his high-flying dunks, chase-down blocks and incredible passes that you don’t really understand the bigger impact he has on the world and the Black community especially.
LeBron’s childhood was similar to mine, which is why I believe I’m such a fan because I can relate. He grew up in poverty in a single-mother household. His father wasn’t around and he didn’t have much stability as far as living situations.
It’s amazing how having to go through that never once distracted him — it only made him stronger and hungrier.
Even though it was basically set in stone that he would be a top draft pick when he was 15 years old, he never got complacent. LeBron went on to becoming the most exciting high school basketball player ever and the No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2003.
Throughout his career he’s made some big-time moves on the court but even bigger moves off of it. LeBron founded his I Promise School in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. This is a public elementary school dedicated to students who are already lagging behind and in danger of falling through the cracks.
The I Promise School’s mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives. They believe that an education and living an active, healthy lifestyle is pivotal to the development of children and young adults.
LeBron is also very involved in the NBA Players Association. It’s an organization where the players come together and voice their opinions and feelings on things happening in the world and in the league. Chris Paul and LeBron are the main voices of the Players Association and they were very loud and clear with their outspoken thoughts on racial injustice.
That is what the world needs from athletes of their caliber.
We need them to be more vocal about issues — like racial injustice, police brutality and the mistreating of Blacks period. The boycott in the NBA playoffs was a good start, and I’m excited to see what Lebron and the rest of the players have to come.
Let’s not let our own personal feelings distract us on how good of a leader, on and off the court, LeBron has been since he stepped foot in the NBA. He will go down as one of the most iconic figures ever.
