Right now, I have tunnel vision. I’m only focusing on my goals and doing everything in my power to accomplish them.
It took me a while to get to where I’m at today, as I used to be one to put anything and everything before my own self. I started to see that if you are beneficial to a person, they will use you as long as you allow them to.
The love isn’t there; people just love what you can do for them. Once that’s over and done with, you won’t hear from them again.
It took letdown after letdown to finally get it. But when I did, I didn’t look back.
I began being selfish. Not in a bad or rude way, but selfish in a way to put me in a better position. I started to spend less time around my friends and more time alone, thinking of new ideas and ways to be successful. I had to put the fun on hold in order to really have the time of my life later.
That’s called sacrifice. And in order to make it where you want to in this world, you’ll need to make a lot of them.
I’ve had the same group of friends since I was 11 years old. Nobody motivates me as much as they do.
We are spread out all over the country now, but we all keep in contact and motivate each other as if we are still in the same neighborhood.
They had tunnel vision and made the decision to relocate to put themselves in better position to succeed.
Sometimes you have to distance yourself in order to blossom.
People can be distractions, especially when they see you doing good or better than them. Don’t take the bait. Continue to keep your head on straight and stay on that path to success.
Tunnel vision is necessary and a key to greatness.
