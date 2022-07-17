Jay Simpson | New job, new appreciation
Last week, I started a new job with Housing Authority of Champaign County Youthbuild program.
It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in a long time.
The staff and I relate in many ways and they made me feel comfortable and like family from my first day on the job.
Already, I’ve made wonderful relationships with the students. A majority of jobs I’ve had involve dealing with youth so I am pretty familiar with a lot of them and I can truly say they respect me and some even look up to me.
Now that I know the kind of impact I can have on their lives, it motivates me to go harder to keep setting positive examples.
When working with youth you have to be mindful of your actions and what you say at all times. You can’t preach positivity to them and then go out and act otherwise because they will notice that and the respect will be gone.
It feels so good to know my contributions to the community are being appreciated. I feel I do my best work with kids with troubled or complicated lives; it’s like they feed off of my positive energy and it’s easy for me to get through to them because they know it’s genuine.
Maybe this is really my calling. Maybe my purpose is to inspire youth through my actions.
I made a promise to them to always be here to support them. I treat them all with love and respect and that has brought us a long way. They will run through a brick wall for me and they know I’ll do the same for them.
I love my new job and I can see myself working there for a long time.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.