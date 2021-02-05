It’s finally time to hoop as high school basketball has returned locally.
Rantoul’s boys’ team hosts Champaign Central on Saturday afternoon, and that will be a great game to watch (at least online).
Urbana — the team I help coach — opens its season Monday at Peoria High.
I’m extremely excited and grateful that the seniors get to have a season for their last go-around. It isn’t much, but it’s a lot better than nothing.
Urbana’s senior leader and captain, Jermale Young Jr., will finally get to team up with his younger brother, Jermontre Young. If you have been keeping up with Jay’s Take, you will remember me saying that the two are must-see TV.
This will be their first time playing extended minutes alongside each other since they were in middle school when they made it to the state tournament.
All of the high school guys I’ve talked to are dedicated and not taking this opportunity to play a season for granted. They understand how lucky they are and will show their appreciation by how hard they play.
Just because there aren’t fans or a postseason tournament doesn’t mean kids don’t want to win every game.
Teams can’t play for a state title but teams can and will play for their pride and the name on the front of their jerseys.
