jay simpson

People will hold you to a higher standard than they hold themselves to, and I’ve never understood how or why.
I’ve been in situations and relationships where a person has tried to belittle me because I didn’t do something the way they’re used to it being done — or on their time.
Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to make someone happy, it’s never enough. That’s why it is important to be happy within. We need to focus on self care and self love and making ourselves happy first.
Some people have this fairytale idea of the perfect person, and they expect you be exactly that. They forget that they aren’t even close to being the person they want you to be. Majority of the time, they have more issues than you.
I call that toxic behavior.
How can you want me to put in all of the work while you just sit back and watch? It doesn’t work like that and never will. We all have to carry our own weight in life, or there’s bound to be some disagreements.
My mother always told me to never expect anything from anyone. That way, you won’t feel let down if they don’t come through.
I try my best to hold myself to a higher standard and realize that when people fall short for whatever reason, I shouldn’t feel any anger or disappointment, because I was already taught not to expect anything.
Besides, accomplishments feel better be when you achieve them on your own anyway.
