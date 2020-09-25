I really want to be 100 percent pure for at least one time in my life. I’ve never felt that way as an adult; I’ve always been toxic in some way.
When you hit adulthood, there are so many influences that make it near impossible to stay pure. That’s why I have the utmost respect for the ones who do. They are built different.
To have the discipline to fight temptation time and time again is all I’ve wanted. That has always been an area in my life where I’m not the strongest. If I was, I’m sure my life would be a lot different than it is today.
Not being able to fight it has cost me some really good relationships with people I cared about the most.
Life threw me lemons, and I didn’t make lemonade. It was definitely a lesson learned, though.
It’s my job now to make sure the young ones coming up know how important it is to keep their purity, especially the young ladies. You can still have fun, but don’t let anyone rush you into doing anything you’re not ready for.
Not following what everyone else is doing is perfectly fine. Be your own person. Pure is beautiful.
