College basketball is back, and as you all know, this is my favorite time of the year.
It’s going to be a different look for the Illini, and I’m excited to see it in a real game setting. Coach Brad Underwood has made his mark as one of the top coaches in the Big Ten, and after this season, I’m sure he will be considered one of the top coaches in the country.
Assistant coach Tim Anderson is turning out to be one of the best recruiters, and he is only going to get better. He has the ability to make connections and get players here that wouldn’t normally give Illinois a chance. The Illini have some really high-caliber type of guys who I think would be elsewhere if the coaching staff and culture wasn’t the way it is.
It’s a real family-like vibe and it’s easy to see why players would want to be a part of it.
This Friday, Illinois tips off the season with some preseason action against Quincy, and that will be a lot of fans’ first look at the new squad.
I’m looking forward to watching Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Meyer, Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers. Those four players, alongside Coleman Hawkins, will have huge impacts for the Illini this year. With a core as strong as that, they have potential to make a lot of noise this year.
I will be doing a lot more in-depth coverage of the game this year to hopefully give you guys a better inside look at things. I want to be able to give you all-access type of information, because ultimately as fans, we all want to feel like we are a part of the team in some way. I plan to get in the postgame interview room a lot more this season, as well. Last season was kind of a test run of me getting my feet wet, but this year, I’m going all in.
Looking forward to an amazing season along with some amazing content.
Let’s have some fun!